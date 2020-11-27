It’s easier to remember scores and results in cricket than every shot a batsman plays but there are some cricketing moments that will remain in memory long after they come to pass.
In the first match of the Australian international summer, Virat Kohli hit one of the best shots we are likely to see over the next few weeks.
The match might have ended in defeat — and it might have been an atypical Kohli innings in a run-chase — but the shot was jaw-dropping all the same, for the sheer technical brilliance of it.
Bonus viewing: A breathtaking Virat Kohli six against England in Pune.
There was praise aplenty for Kohli’s shot at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday: