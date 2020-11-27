It’s easier to remember scores and results in cricket than every shot a batsman plays but there are some cricketing moments that will remain in memory long after they come to pass.

In the first match of the Australian international summer, Virat Kohli hit one of the best shots we are likely to see over the next few weeks.

The match might have ended in defeat — and it might have been an atypical Kohli innings in a run-chase — but the shot was jaw-dropping all the same, for the sheer technical brilliance of it.

How does Virat Kohli do stuff like this?! 😂🤯#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/yHZIYG19Nb — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 27, 2020

Bonus viewing: A breathtaking Virat Kohli six against England in Pune.

There was praise aplenty for Kohli’s shot at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday:

This flick is pure magic. Wow! https://t.co/WvazApshvn — Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) November 27, 2020

Mother of God! How easy and smooth Kohli made it look? Aussie Crowd would have that sinking feeling in their heart. #AUSvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) November 27, 2020

That Virat Kohli flicked six... heat signature bang in middle of the bat... should be Hot Spot's logo forever. #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 27, 2020