Jurgen Klopp launched into a furious tirade about Liverpool’s fixture schedule after Pascal Gross’s controversial late penalty rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw for Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Klopp’s side took the lead through Diogo Jota’s second half strike after Brighton’s Neal Maupay had missed a penalty in the first half.

But Liverpool were stunned in stoppage time when Andrew Robertson’s challenge on Danny Welbeck was ruled a penalty after Stuart Attwell used VAR to overturn his initial decision.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson claimed Welbeck told him it wasn’t a penalty, but Klopp would not take the bait when asked if he disagreed with the decision.

“You try to create again, on my cost, a headline, because that’s how it is. If I say now it was not... the ref whistled it,” Klopp said in a fractious exchange with a BT Sport interviewer.

“Don’t look like this, you try, always, all the time. Today I say it was a penalty, you are not happy with that answer, so keep your answers to yourself.”

There was more bad news for injury-ravaged Liverpool as James Milner was forced off in the second half.

Milner’s injury provoked Klopp’s rant during his post-match interview as he repeated his recent complaints about Liverpool featuring in the early Saturday match after playing in the Champions League just three days earlier.

Klopp rant

Asked if Milner had a hamstring problem, Klopp took aim at television schedulers and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has criticised his counterpart over his desire to allow five substitutions instead of the current three.

“Yeah, congratulations. You work for them yeah? Hamstring, surprise, and Brighton had injuries but ask Chris Wilder how we can avoid that,” Klopp said.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it, you picked the 1230, not you personally, but you did it, us on 1230, between now and December and New Year, one more Wednesday.

“I’ve not had a go at the broadcaster, I just say how it is. After Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is really dangerous for the players.

“When we had a talk between managers, a week ago, it was 55, if not 60 (percent) for five subs. Since then nothing happened.

“Chris Wilder or whoever says constantly that I am selfish. I think all the things that show is that he’s selfish.

“I was in a similar situation when I worked at Mainz and it was all about staying in the league, but they (Sheffield United) have three subs and one point if I am right.”

However, BT Sports’ Des Kelly stood up to Klopp and tried to explain him how the system works. Kelly received praise for his efforts to make the Liverpool manager understand.

Excellent by @TheDesKelly putting the broadcasting argument to Jürgen Klopp when it’s clearly a Premier League issue. It’s a tough year for everyone but footballers having to play lots of football matches, risking a muscle strain, is nothing like the sacrifice made by others. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 28, 2020

Honestly? Watching Des Kelly stand his ground and fight back at Jurgen Klopp for blaming Milner's hamstring injury on him is great. Journalists are an easy target in all of this and they don't deserve this kind of treatment. About time they gave it back as good as they get 👏😍 — David Munday (@DavidMunday815) November 28, 2020

Watch Jurgen Klopp’s full post-match interview below: