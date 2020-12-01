Tennis star Roger Federer made a rare appearance in 2020 as he announced the return of his ‘RF’ logo in a cheerful video posted on his social media account.

The 39-year-old seemed to be in a good mood as he revealed the new RF caps, which also have the newer ‘ROGER’ logo at the back.

The popular logo with his initials had remained with Nike, his old apparel sponsor, when the Swiss star switched to Japanese brand Uniqlo two years ago. The logo that had become synonymous with his career was absent from his team for over two years now, despite it being sported by fans all over.

It was reported earlier this year that Federer has finally got his popular ‘RF’ logo back from Nike. But the official announcement had been pending.

“The RF logo is with Nike, but it will come to me at some point,” Federer had said at Wimbledon in 2018, when he unveiled the switch. “I hope rather sooner than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me. It’s also something that was very important for me, for the fans really.

“They are my initials. They are mine. The good thing is it’s not theirs forever,” he had added.