India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live: Finch elects to bowl first, Natarajan to make debut
All the live updates from the first T20I between Australia and India.
Live updates
1.24 pm: Big news from India’s XI is that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. That’s the right call, we’d say.
1.17 pm: Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
1.11 pm: TOSS – Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will BOWL first!
1.08 pm: What a week this is turning into for T Natarajan! After making an impressive ODI debut, the left-arm pacer will play his first T20 International today. Here’s wishing him all the very best!
01.00 pm: Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in the three-match T20 series.
The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format.
Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia.
The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department. And KL should move to the top of the order as well.
Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the powerplay and middle overs.