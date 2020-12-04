India had to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja during the first T20I match against Australia in Canberra on Friday, invoking the concussion protocols in place from the International Cricket Council.

With India batting first, all-rounder Jadeja had smashed 44 runs from just 23 balls to help India to reach 161/7 in the opening T20 clash of the series at Manuka Oval on Friday.

Jadeja came to the crease with India struggling to post a competitive total and appeared to strain his hamstring when he was on 18.

But although limping badly, he smashed the Australian attack to all corners, scoring 30 runs from his final 10 balls to allow his side to post a competitive total.

Later in his innings, Jadeja was hit on the helmet by a short ball. The incident happened in the 20th over of India’s innings. The bouncer from Mitchell Starc took an edge and then hit Jadeja on the helmet, before a catching opportunity was missed by the fielder at point.

It is worth noting that, as per what we know so far, a physio did not immediately attend to Jadeja after getting hit on the helmet. The left-hander, when he came back on strike, hit nine runs off the last three balls to take India to 161/7.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” the Indian cricket board tweeted.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Australia coach Justin Langer, “was seen remonstrating with match referee David Boon just before the start of the chase. Captain Aaron Finch also stood by during the discussion, but didn’t appear to say anything.”

Chahal returned with the best bowling figures among the Indian players, finishing with figures of 3/25 after four overs. The leg-spinner picked up the key wicket of Aaron Finch, and bowled with great control in general as the hosts were restricted to 150/7 with India winning by 11 runs.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Earlier, Finch won the toss and decided to bowl.

Chahal’s inclusion had to be approved by the match referee — former Australian cricketer David Boon, in this case — as per the rules in place.

While questions were raised about replacing an all-rounder with a spinner, the rules mention that the referee should consider the role that the player would have played for the remainder of the match.

Here’s what the ICC Playing Handbook 2019-’20 says about the concussion substitute replacement:

The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the

remainder of the match. 1.2.8.1 In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement. 1.2.8.2 If the ICC Match Referee believes that the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement, when performing their normal role, would excessively advantage their team, the Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player. 1.2.8.3 The ICC Match Referee may, in reviewing a Concussion Replacement Request made in accordance with clause 1.2.7.3, request any such further information as may be required in order to make the determination required under clauses 1.2.8.1 and 1.2.8.2.

More to follow