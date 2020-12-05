Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship bout on Friday in Singapore.

The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines’ Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

According to ESPN India, Torres had eight fights under her belt compared to the three Phogat has been a part of before.

“I am constantly pushing my boundaries in the circle and the match with Jomary bore witness to the same. Although this was not an easy match, I know I have bigger challenges to combat in future,” Phogat was quoted as saying in a release.

“My next focus is securing the top spot at the ONE Women’’s Atomweight Grand Prix tournament and I am working relentlessly to bring the glory home.”

It's 4-0. Your love,support and prayers all worked 😊🇮🇳. I can't thank enough, my coaches, my team,my country, for believing in me and supporting me throughout my journey so far. It's a team effort and I am enjoying my run. I promise to carry the same momentum to 2021 💪🏼🇮🇳🦁 pic.twitter.com/P2CniPfu8y — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 5, 2020

This win was Phogat’s third by stoppage out of the four.

Phogat, in her wrestling career, won three Indian national championships before taking gold at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Singapore.