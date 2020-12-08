Potentially in line for a Test debut against India, Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game against India A on Tuesday. He was subsequently ruled out of the second tour game starting December 11.

Considered a sure-shot selection for the series-opener with David Warner ruled out owing to an injury, Pucovski was batting on 23 when he was hit on the helmet by a delivery from Tyagi in the 13th over of Australia A’s second innings.

The 22-year-old opener was immediately attended to by the medical team even as he dropped the bat and remained on his hands and knees for a few minutes on the pitch.

The impact had put a question mark on his availability for the first Test beginning December 17 in Adelaide but Cricket Australia confirmed that he was able to walk after being attended by team doctor John Orchard.

“Will experienced mild concussion symptoms but was able to leave the field unassisted,” team doctor John Orchard said in a statement posted by cricket.com.au.

“He was monitored in our medical room and was communicating freely with staff and teammates as well as family over the phone. Will will remain with the Australia A squad but will not play in the three-day tour match against India at the SCG,” he added.

Pucovski was hit on the front of his protective equipment and he fell to his knees, staying there for a few minutes before managing to walk off the field.

OUCH! Young Aussie opener Will Pucovski, who is expected to make his debut in the first Test, has retired hurt after a nasty blow on the helmet. Took him a little while, but good sign that he was able to get up on his feet & walk off.



Tipped to partner opener Joe Burns in the Day/Night first Test at Adelaide Oval, Pucovski has a history of facing concussion problems in his career.

Chasing a 131-run target, Australia A reached 52 for one in 15 overs before the match ended in a draw on the third and final day of the warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval.

“He’s up, around, communicating clearly,” Australia A fast bowler Mark Steketee said after stumps.

“The doc’s obviously going to keep an eye on him in over the next 24 hours. But he’s in the changerooms and seems pretty well so far,” he added.

With PTI Inputs