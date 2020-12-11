Jasprit Bumrah’s batting average in Test cricket is 2.90 after 21 innings. He has hit a grand total of 32 runs. But you would not have believed that watching his innings in the pink-ball warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Having opted to bat first, the Indian innings was in disarray. Australia A bowlers had ran through the batting lineup to reduce the Indians to 116/8 when Bumrah walked out to the middle. Soon after, it became 123/9. But, the last-wicket pairing of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj came up with an epic partnership to take the visitors to 194.

While Siraj was impressive during his knock of 22, the best innings of the day came from Bumrah who went on to smash his highest first-class score (previous best 16) to score 55* off 57 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Bonus viewing: Bumrah himself was aware of his skills, mind you, as he had tweeted back in April.