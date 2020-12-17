Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir said he will leave international cricket after accusing the senior team management of mentally torturing him.

Amir who announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019 said he felt disappointed by the way he was treated by the board pointing to his exclusion from the 35-man squad for the limited-overs series in New Zealand.

“No, I am not going away from cricket. If you have seen the way the atmosphere over here and the way I have been sidelined. I got a wake-up call there when I was not selected in 35 boys. If I don’t get selected in 35-member squad, then it means a wake-up call for me,” Amir said in a video shared by Pakistan journalist Shoaib Jatt on social media.

“I don’t think I can play cricket under this management. I think I should leave cricket this time. I am being tortured mentally,” he added.

Bowiling coach Waqar Younis had recently stated that Amir did not quit Tests because of workload and the reasons were best known to the bowler.

Amir was a part of the Pakistan squad which won the 2009 World T20 Cup and was also there when they won the Champions Trophy title in 2017.

“I took my personal decision but it was presented in a wrong way that I don’t like to play for my country. Who does not want to play for country?” he said.

Here is Pakistani fast bowler @iamamirofficial announcing retirement from international cricket as protest against Pak team management’s behaviour. he was talking to me pic.twitter.com/TMC2LDEZHb — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 17, 2020

Amir who featured in the Lanka Premier League that concluded on Wednesday, had been banned for five years in 2010 after his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal. The 29-year-old said that he didn’t feel the support from Pakistan cricket fraternity during that period.

“I don’t think I can tolerate any more torture now. I have seen a lot of torture from 2010 to 2015. I was away from the game and sentenced for my mistake,” he said.

“I am being tortured again and again that PCB invested in me. I still give credit to the two people from PCB. I returned after completing the sentence of five years. Not that I returned after a year. Sethi sahab and Shahid Afridi, were the two people whom I will thank forever. Both of them supported me at a tough time. The rest of the team said that we will not play with Mohammad Amir,” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement confirming Amir’s retirement.

“Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket.

“The 29-year-old confirmed to the PCB cheif executive that he has no desire or intention of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches. This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir which the PCB respects and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage.”

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20 Internationals for Pakistan in a career that spanned over 12 years.

In the LPL, he bowled exceptionally well in the tournament for the Galle Gladiators, who ended as the runners-up after losing the final to Jaffna Stallions.

(With PTI inputs)