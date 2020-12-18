Virat Kohli is a fielder who is capable of putting down catches from time to time but he is also an athlete who pulls of extraordinary, inspirational efforts on the field.

India needed that inspiration on Friday at Adelaide Oval. The catches were not sticking early on in the day. A couple of tough chances were not converted behind the stumps but more worryingly, two simple catches were put down too: Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw dropping catches they should not have at this level. Kohli was not pleased on both occasions with Marnus Labuschagne receiving those reprieves.

But later in the day, the Indian captain showed how it must be done as he dived full length to dismiss debutant Cameron Green off R Ashwin’s bowling.