Paris Saint-Germain have fired their coach Thomas Tuchel with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement, according to various media reports on Thursday.

The French champions declined to make any comment when contacted by AFP to confirm the reports carried by L’Equipe newspaper and RMC and German tabloid Bild.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

But now, if the reports are confirmed, less than three months on from that final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

PSG have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after winning a difficult group that consisted teams like Manchester United and last season’s Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

However, the French champions are third in Ligue 1, only one point behind Lyon and Lille.

Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019, six months after leading them into their first Champions League final. The Argentine elevated Spurs from an underachieving, mid-table club to a Premier League title contender.

Although he failed to win a trophy at Tottenham he made them highly competitive both domestically and in Europe. The former Espanyol coach also groomed youngsters like Harry Kane and Dele Alli into the first team at Spurs.

At PSG, his task will be cut out, with the club chasing the elusive European crown.

(With AFP inputs)