Former England international and popular broadcaster Robin Jackman died on Saturday at the age of 75.

Jackman played four Tests and fifteen ODIs for England. He took 1605 wickets in 599 first-class and List A appearances for English county side Surrey. After his retirement, Jackman became a regular commentator for the South African broadcaster Supersport.

“We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the International Cricket Council tweeted.

We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75.



The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/J0fw99qoXC — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2020

Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club is saddened to learn of the death of our former bowler Robin Jackman.



He took 1605 wickets in 599 first-class & List A appearances for our Club. pic.twitter.com/bpzuMgoeYy — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) December 25, 2020

So passionate and knowledgeable about the game of cricket..such a great story teller..always willing to help..so many good memories R.I.P Jackers 🦊 — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) December 25, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of Robin Jackman .. jeez he was good to listen to and was fun to work with and be around #RIProbinjackman — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 26, 2020

RIP Robin Jackman



Passed away today, England fast bowler in the 80's, and one of the very best commentators.



My memory of him bowling was in my first year of recording cricket, 1982/83, and his wickets at the SCG vs Australia, he seemed pretty happy that night!!!! pic.twitter.com/pK66ahlDVs — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 26, 2020

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

Oh dear, just got the news that a valued colleague, a cheerful man and a fine commentator after his playing days, Robin Jackman has passed away. Good man, good host. Condolences to his family from India where he had special bonds — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 25, 2020

Some very sad news announced today. @surreycricket & @englandcricket players John Edrich & Robin Jackman have died.



Edrich was 83 & Jackman 75.



Our thoughts are with their friends & family. #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/l0c45n8GGd — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 25, 2020

What a sad day for @surreycricket with the loss of two such pillars of the club's history. John Edrich, 29,305 runs for the county at 46.07, with 81 hundreds; Robin Jackman 1206 wickets at 22.6, with 61 five-fors and 7 ten wicket matches. Condolences from all at @Middlesex_CCC . — mike selvey (@selvecricket) December 25, 2020

2020 leaving with another loss for the fraternity. #robinjackman https://t.co/or9Wx5zaJH — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) December 25, 2020

Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing... 😢Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’ 🙏 RIP Rob 💕 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) December 25, 2020

I was fortunate to begin commentating alongside Robin Jackman. The Fox 🦊 was always generous to pass on tips from his experience. He was a constant companion during our many treks. Laugh... did we laugh!😅 He was a lot of fun. Rest in Power Fox. #SilverFoxbyDayFlyingFoxbyNight — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) December 25, 2020

Today only gets worse....Robin Jackman passed away our thoughts are with Vonny and the family so sad .......see you at the watering hole in the sky Jackers. RIP X — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020

The news comes not long after another former England international and Surrey cricketer John Edrich had died.

A “fearless” opening batsman, Edrich died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000 the left-hander who played for county side Surrey scored 103 first-class centuries.

He played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.

Former England great Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: “Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !!

“A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with...RIP”

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: “With John’s passing, we’ve lost a prolific and fearless batsman - one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.

“His duels with some of the world’s best fast bowlers were legendary, and it’s a testament to his ability that his 310 not out against New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth highest Test score by an English batsman.”

(With AFP inputs)