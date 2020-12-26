India were 36/1 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 195 all out at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Debutant Shubman Gill was batting on 28 in the company off Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to wicket to fall for a duck. India still trail Australia by 159 runs.

Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of India’s tour of Australia here.

Earlier, an inspired Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) and R Ashwin (3/35), bowled-out Australia for a paltry 195.

The other debutant for India, Mohammed Siraj (2/40 in 15 overs) also repaid the faith shown in him.

While Marnus Labuschagne (48) top-scored for Australia, Travis Head and Matthew Wade made 38 and 30 runs respectively.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to day one of the second Test at the MCG:

What a terrific day of cricket at the MCG today. Congrats to the ground staff on preparing the best wicket at the MCG for a long time. More of these type of pitches please ! The Indian bowlers were outstanding too & very well lead by @ajinkyarahane88 ! Can India bat all day ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too. 🇮🇳👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 26, 2020

Excellent days play for India. Bowlers were once again sensational, both the debutants looked confident, Rahane captained the side really well but most importantly they didn’t carry the baggage of the loss from Adelaide. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 26, 2020

Confidence breeds a relaxed mind which results in a smooth and poetry like rhythm. @ashwinravi99 displayed that this morning at the MCG. He is at an age, where he can be like wine, that gets better & better.. Well done Ash. #INDvAUS — W V Raman (@wvraman) December 26, 2020

Now, if India can avoid losing nine early wickets on the second day... — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) December 26, 2020

Terrific bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 & @ashwinravi99 to restrict the aussies to 190 odd! Time for the batsman to step up and put the runs on the board! #BoxingDayTest #INDvAUS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 26, 2020

I thought @ajinkyarahane88 captaincy was spot on. Calm and always in control. Made some terrific bowling changes, our fielders backed up the attack. Now, as I take off, let’s hope the batting doesn’t let us down. 👍🙏#INDvAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 26, 2020

Ashwin bowls with two in the ring on the offside all day and lands it on a dime. Awesome on the first day of an MCG Test from a finger spinner. @FoxCricket #AUSvIND — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) December 26, 2020

Melbourne is game-on. But you got yo appreciate the verve with which India took the field today. 5 bowlers, catching everything, and no silent moment with Pant & Jadeja around. Top Test cricket.#INDvAUS — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) December 26, 2020

Just think Mayank needs a little bit of luck. He is a good batsman irrespective of the technique. #INDvAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 26, 2020

The last finger spinner before R Ashwin today to take three or more wickets on day one of a Test at the MCG was Ravi Shastri in 1985/86.#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 26, 2020

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill are the 9th Indian pair of Test debutants whose 1st wicket and 1st dismissal came together. [Labuschagne c Gill b Siraj]



The last such pair was Zaheer Khan and Saba Karim during Bangladesh's Test debut in 2000. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 26, 2020

Till now #India has not missed #ViratKohli the captain. Hope they don’t miss #virat the batsman! It will be superb considering the previous loss. #AUSvIND #BeingPositive — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 26, 2020

Everyone expected India to bat on day one, but not after Australia. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2020

Today at the MCG...

in 2003: Virender Sehwag 195 in 233 balls; 5s, 25f

in 2020: Australia 195 in 435 balls; 1s, 18f#AusvInd#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 26, 2020

Just 35 runs conceded in 24 overs with wickets of Smith, Paine and Wade on the opening day of a Boxing Day Test. As good as a five-fer. 👏 #Ashwin #AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 26, 2020

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane.

And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2020

Top bowling by team https://t.co/58zxJTz5Fm come on batters... #AUSvIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 26, 2020

Bowling Australia out under 200 after losing the toss isn't a bad in office for the Indian bowling unit which is without their two leading members. They were very well captained too #INDvAUS — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 26, 2020

Despite India’s batting woes,got to say their bowling has been a major plus so far,managed to get Aus out within 200 twice now,but need to adapt in these conditions rather quickly and get some runs on the board in order to dominate. #AUSvIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) December 26, 2020

With Mayank Agarwal opening, it means that all 22 players have batted, bowled or taken a catch on the first day of this Test match.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 26, 2020

Gill has some really admirable skills....a little more time and lovely hands. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2020

Indian youngster absolutely schooling the overseas spinner in his first over. Brings back so many memories of class players who did it before him. The real deal this kid Gill. Must to play every game. #AUSvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) December 26, 2020

That was a very, very accomplished start to the Test careers of Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill. #AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 26, 2020

The way Nathan Lyon turned around & kept staring back at @RealShubmanGill while walking back to his mark, after the opener jumped out of his crease & drove him back down the ground in his first over just told you that the debutant has got Australia’s attention already #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 26, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)