Cricket Australia has confirmed there was racial abuse hurled at India pacer Mohammed Siraj during the Sydney Test recently but it has also cleared the six spectators who had been removed from the stadium of any wrongdoing.
Siraj had complained to officials at the SCG after hearing racist abuses aimed at him from the crowd, following with the CA got together with New South Wales Police to launch an inventugation.
CA has now confirmed that the six spectators who had been removed from the stadium at the time have been cleared, but the Indian team was indeed subjected to racial abuse.
According to a report by cricket.com.au, here’s what Sean Carroll, CA’s Head of Integrity & Security, said:
“Cricket Australia has submitted its report into crowd behaviour at the SCG during the third Test against India to the International Cricket Council.
“CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA’s own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible.
“CA’s investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day four of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour.
“As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men’s cricket team.
“CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received.”