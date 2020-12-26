Nicholas Pooran made a real impression at the 2019 ICC World Cup when he was the West Indies’ top run-scorer in the tournament. Ever since, he has been putting up performances of note in franchise cricket.

The best of the lot, however, came on Saturday afternoon when he hit a 26-ball 65 for Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League encounter against Sydney Sixers.

Smashing eight sixes and two boundaries, Pooran took the Stars from 49/4 after 8.2 overs to a total of 193/5 at the end of their innings.

He was accompanied by Glenn Maxwell who scored an unbeaten 71, hitting five fours and sixes apiece.

There are very few batsmen who can steal the limelight from an on-song Maxwell, but Pooran simply took charge of the situation did exactly that.

Here are highlights from his blistering knock: