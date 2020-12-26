Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Saturday said that receiving his Test cap on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is his “life’s biggest achievement”.

The 26-year-old pacer from Hyderabad got the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green to finish with figures of 2/40 from 15 overs as India bowled-out Australia for 195.

Video highlights, MCG Test, day one: India reach 36/1 after Bumrah, Ashwin restrict Australia to 195

“I was feeling really good, getting the Indian Test camp is the biggest achievement of my life, the bowlers really did well, skipper Ajinkya Rahane was giving me the confidence and Jasprit Bumrah was also around me at all times,” Siraj said on BCCI.TV during a chat with Team India fielding coach R Sridhar.

“I was eager to bowl my first over, I started warming up in the first session but I had to wait for my chance. I was really confident, after the lunch break I was just trying to bowl dot balls and create pressure. I was trying to bowl wide of the stumps, I set Green set up for the in-swinger,” he added.

Watch Siraj’s interview here: