Australia vs India, Melbourne Test, day 2 live: Can India’s batsmen come to the party?
Updates from day two of the second Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
India 40/1 after 13 overs: Big inside edge from Gill, on 28, off Hazlewood but Paine fails to hold on. Second life for the batsman, who was dropped on 4 earlier. The next ball after being dropped Gill got a four. India have their first runs off the day.
India 36/1 after 12 overs: A review to start the day but Pujara survived. Paine thought the batsman had nicked it through to him but the review showed he hadn’t. Cummins was on the mark to begin the day – the day begins with a maiden over.
Gill and Pujara are back on the field. It looks a bit overcast. Here we go!
04.55 am: Shubman Gill did so well last night to get through a few tough overs and India will hope he does the same during the first session of Day 2.
04.44 am: It drizzled a bit at Melbourne today morning and the pitch was under covers for a bit. It has cleared up now but it might have trapped some moisture and that might make for a very interesting first hour of play.
Hello, good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It promises to be another eventful day in the series that has not been short on action so far.
The score might read a number that makes Indian fans uncomfortable these days but at 36/1, it is the visitors who hold the advantage. Not for the first time in this series, India have enjoyed a good day. Australia were dismissed for 195 in their first innings of the second Test Saturday by an Indian team desperate to restore pride after losing the opening clash between the teams in Adelaide.
Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were all in the wickets as the hosts folded inside the first day after winning the toss and choosing to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48 on a pitch offering the bowlers both bounce and spin. Bumrah was the pick of the attack with 4/56.
Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.