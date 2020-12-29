Bouncing back from an infamous defeat in Adelaide, India registered a famous overseas victory on Tuesday in Melbourne to level the four-match Test series.

Despite a minor wobble, India chased down the target with eight wickets to spare after Australia were bowled out for 200. At lunch on the fourth day of the second Test, it was India’s chance to complete a statement win and they did just that as Shubman Gill and captain Ajinkya Rahane closed the match out

Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav’s absence during another splendid bowling performance.

Victory felt like a formality in the second session for Rahane’s men, 10 days after the Adelaide debacle where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36. The context adds to the brilliance of this win as India won at MCG for the second consecutive series. It was at this venue that India created history in 2018 by winning the Test and clinching a series in Australia for the first time.

With this win, India moved up to four wins at MCG, the most at a venue for them in Australia (already was). And with four wins, MCG now moves up to the top of the list for venues where India have won most matches away from home.

India's record in Tests in Australia Venues Matches Won Lost Tied Draw W/L Melbourne Cricket Ground 14 4 8 0 2 0.500 Adelaide Oval 13 2 8 0 3 0.250 Sydney Cricket Ground 12 1 5 0 6 0.200 W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth 4 1 3 0 0 0.333 Brisbane Cricket Ground 6 0 5 0 1 0.000 Perth Stadium 1 0 1 0 0 0.000

India's away wins at a particular venue Team Matches Wins Melbourne Cricket Ground 14 4 Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 13 3 Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica 13 3 Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo 9 3

India's Test wins in Australia Margin Toss Bat Ground Start Date 222 runs won 1st Melbourne 30 Dec 1977 inns & 2 runs lost 2nd Sydney 7 Jan 1978 59 runs lost 1st Melbourne 7 Feb 1981 4 wickets lost 2nd Adelaide 12 Dec 2003 72 runs won 1st Perth 16 Jan 2008 31 runs won 1st Adelaide 6 Dec 2018 137 runs won 1st Melbourne 26 Dec 2018 8 wickets lost 2nd Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

It was India’s eighth Test win in Australia. In addition, India became only the second country in the history of Test cricket to win four matches at the iconic Test venue. England have won 20 matches at MCG.

Australia vs India Tests at MCG Result Margin Start Date Australia 233 runs 1 Jan 1948 Australia inns & 177 runs 6 Feb 1948 Australia inns & 4 runs 30 Dec 1967 India 222 runs 30 Dec 1977 India 59 runs 7 Feb 1981 Draw - 26 Dec 1985 Australia 8 wickets 26 Dec 1991 Australia 180 runs 26 Dec 1999 Australia 9 wickets 26 Dec 2003 Australia 337 runs 26 Dec 2007 Australia 122 runs 26 Dec 2011 Draw - 26 Dec 2014 India 137 runs 26 Dec 2018 India 8 wickets 26 Dec 2020

Away teams at MCG in Test cricket Team Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L England 56 20 28 0 8 0.714 India 14 4 8 0 2 0.500 South Africa 12 3 7 0 2 0.428 West Indies 15 3 11 0 1 0.272 Pakistan 10 2 6 0 2 0.333 New Zealand 4 0 2 0 2 0 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0

Here are some records created for India after a memorable win:

