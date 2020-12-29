Bouncing back from an infamous defeat in Adelaide, India registered a famous overseas victory on Tuesday in Melbourne to level the four-match Test series.
Despite a minor wobble, India chased down the target with eight wickets to spare after Australia were bowled out for 200. At lunch on the fourth day of the second Test, it was India’s chance to complete a statement win and they did just that as Shubman Gill and captain Ajinkya Rahane closed the match out
Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.
Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav’s absence during another splendid bowling performance.
Victory felt like a formality in the second session for Rahane’s men, 10 days after the Adelaide debacle where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36. The context adds to the brilliance of this win as India won at MCG for the second consecutive series. It was at this venue that India created history in 2018 by winning the Test and clinching a series in Australia for the first time.
With this win, India moved up to four wins at MCG, the most at a venue for them in Australia (already was). And with four wins, MCG now moves up to the top of the list for venues where India have won most matches away from home.
India's record in Tests in Australia
|Venues
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|14
|4
|8
|0
|2
|0.500
|Adelaide Oval
|13
|2
|8
|0
|3
|0.250
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|12
|1
|5
|0
|6
|0.200
|W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.333
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0.000
|Perth Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
India's away wins at a particular venue
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|14
|4
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|13
|3
|Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
|13
|3
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|9
|3
India's Test wins in Australia
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Ground
|Start Date
|222 runs
|won
|1st
|Melbourne
|30 Dec 1977
|inns & 2 runs
|lost
|2nd
|Sydney
|7 Jan 1978
|59 runs
|lost
|1st
|Melbourne
|7 Feb 1981
|4 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|Adelaide
|12 Dec 2003
|72 runs
|won
|1st
|Perth
|16 Jan 2008
|31 runs
|won
|1st
|Adelaide
|6 Dec 2018
|137 runs
|won
|1st
|Melbourne
|26 Dec 2018
|8 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|Melbourne
|26 Dec 2020
It was India’s eighth Test win in Australia. In addition, India became only the second country in the history of Test cricket to win four matches at the iconic Test venue. England have won 20 matches at MCG.
Australia vs India Tests at MCG
|Result
|Margin
|Start Date
|Australia
|233 runs
|1 Jan 1948
|Australia
|inns & 177 runs
|6 Feb 1948
|Australia
|inns & 4 runs
|30 Dec 1967
|India
|222 runs
|30 Dec 1977
|India
|59 runs
|7 Feb 1981
|Draw
|-
|26 Dec 1985
|Australia
|8 wickets
|26 Dec 1991
|Australia
|180 runs
|26 Dec 1999
|Australia
|9 wickets
|26 Dec 2003
|Australia
|337 runs
|26 Dec 2007
|Australia
|122 runs
|26 Dec 2011
|Draw
|-
|26 Dec 2014
|India
|137 runs
|26 Dec 2018
|India
|8 wickets
|26 Dec 2020
Away teams at MCG in Test cricket
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|England
|56
|20
|28
|0
|8
|0.714
|India
|14
|4
|8
|0
|2
|0.500
|South Africa
|12
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0.428
|West Indies
|15
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0.272
|Pakistan
|10
|2
|6
|0
|2
|0.333
|New Zealand
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
Here are some records created for India after a memorable win:
Statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru