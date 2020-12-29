Bouncing back from an infamous defeat in Adelaide, India registered a famous overseas victory on Tuesday in Melbourne to level the four-match Test series.

Despite a minor wobble, India chased down the target with eight wickets to spare after Australia were bowled out for 200. At lunch on the fourth day of the second Test, it was India’s chance to complete a statement win and they did just that as Shubman Gill and captain Ajinkya Rahane closed the match out

Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav’s absence during another splendid bowling performance.

Victory felt like a formality in the second session for Rahane’s men, 10 days after the Adelaide debacle where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36. The context adds to the brilliance of this win as India won at MCG for the second consecutive series. It was at this venue that India created history in 2018 by winning the Test and clinching a series in Australia for the first time.

With this win, India moved up to four wins at MCG, the most at a venue for them in Australia (already was). And with four wins, MCG now moves up to the top of the list for venues where India have won most matches away from home.

India's record in Tests in Australia

Venues Matches  Won Lost Tied Draw W/L
Melbourne Cricket Ground 14 4 8 0 2 0.500
Adelaide Oval 13 2 8 0 3 0.250
Sydney Cricket Ground 12 1 5 0 6 0.200
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth 4 1 3 0 0 0.333
Brisbane Cricket Ground 6 0 5 0 1 0.000
Perth Stadium 1 0 1 0 0 0.000

India's away wins at a particular venue

Team Matches Wins
Melbourne Cricket Ground 14 4
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain 13 3
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica 13 3
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo 9 3

India's Test wins in Australia

Margin Toss Bat Ground Start Date
222 runs won 1st Melbourne 30 Dec 1977
inns & 2 runs lost 2nd Sydney 7 Jan 1978
59 runs lost 1st Melbourne 7 Feb 1981
4 wickets lost 2nd Adelaide 12 Dec 2003
72 runs won 1st Perth 16 Jan 2008
31 runs won 1st Adelaide 6 Dec 2018
137 runs won 1st Melbourne 26 Dec 2018
8 wickets lost 2nd Melbourne 26 Dec 2020

It was India’s eighth Test win in Australia. In addition, India became only the second country in the history of Test cricket to win four matches at the iconic Test venue. England have won 20 matches at MCG.

Australia vs India Tests at MCG

Result Margin Start Date
Australia 233 runs 1 Jan 1948
Australia inns & 177 runs 6 Feb 1948
Australia inns & 4 runs 30 Dec 1967
India 222 runs 30 Dec 1977
India 59 runs 7 Feb 1981
Draw - 26 Dec 1985
Australia 8 wickets 26 Dec 1991
Australia 180 runs 26 Dec 1999
Australia 9 wickets 26 Dec 2003
Australia 337 runs 26 Dec 2007
Australia 122 runs 26 Dec 2011
Draw - 26 Dec 2014
India 137 runs 26 Dec 2018
India 8 wickets 26 Dec 2020

Away teams at MCG in Test cricket

Team Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L
England 56 20 28 0 8 0.714
India 14 4 8 0 2 0.500
South Africa 12 3 7 0 2 0.428
West Indies 15 3 11 0 1 0.272
Pakistan 10 2 6 0 2 0.333
New Zealand 4 0 2 0 2 0
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0

Here are some records created for India after a memorable win: