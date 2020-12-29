The third Test match between India and Australia will be held in Sydney as scheduled after Cricket Australia officials deemed that the Covid-19 outbreak in the city had subsided and it was safe to hold the match in the city, reported cricket.com.au.

After an outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches, Cricket Australia had put the Melbourne Cricket Ground on standby as an alternative to host the third Test. The series is currently locked 1-1 after India won the second Test on Tuesday.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, confirmed the Sydney Test for 7 January and the fourth and final one in Brisbane.

“Despite the many challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men’s international series as scheduled,” Hockley said.

“We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes.

“To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year’s Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play,” he added.

Playing the third Test in Sydney amid an outbreak came with its own complications after the Queensland closed its borders to New South Wales putting the transfer of players, media, broadcast crew in jeopardy for the fourth Test in Brisbane.

However, Hockley said that the board is confident of hosting the remaining series smoothly as scheduled.

“We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority,” said CA chief.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely,” he added.

India beat Australia by eight wickets in Melbourne to draw level in the four-match series. The third Test will be played in Sydney from January 7 before the fourth match beginning in Brisbane on January 15.