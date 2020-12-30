New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday with the final wicket falling with just 27 balls to spare.
Set a target of 373 to win, a 165-run stand for the fifth wicket by Fawad Alam (102) and Mohammad Rizwan (60) kept Pakistan in contention until late in the final session.
But when the pair were dismissed the remaining wickets fell cheaply, although lower-order batsmen Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah blocked for more than seven overs before Naseem was sensationally caught and bowled by Mitchell Santner.
For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Santner all took two wickets each.
(More to follow)