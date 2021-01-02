Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain and has been admitted to a hospital on Saturday.
The 48-year-old “suffered a blackout” while exercising at his personal gym in the morning and was immediately taken to Woodlands hospital in state capital Kolkata, according to a senior doctor there. He is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the development on Twitter while adding that Ganguly was now stable. Shah tweeted: “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”
Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, tweeted that he “suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital”
“A multi-disciplinary board of doctors is looking into his case to find out what caused the illness,” the doctor told AFP, on condition of anonymity. “His condition is stable now.”
An official from the hospital was also quoted by PTI: “He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests.”
According to a tweet by journalist and author Boria Majumdar, Dr Saroj Mondal will perform the procedure at the Woodland hospital in Kolkata.
The BCCI president was last seen in New Delhi where he was present for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley’s statue at the DDCA premise. Before that he was in Ahmedabad to attend the BCCI’s annual general meeting which was held on December 24.
In 2019, Ganguly was unanimously elected president of the BCCI, the sport’s most powerful body.
The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries – his first made at Lord’s on his debut.
He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.
Ganguly – popularly referred to as Dada, which means “elder brother” in Bengali – enjoys massive popularity in the cricket-crazy nation and the news of his hospitalisation was the top trending news on Twitter.