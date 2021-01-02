Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain and has been admitted to a hospital on Saturday.

The 48-year-old “suffered a blackout” while exercising at his personal gym in the morning and was immediately taken to Woodlands hospital in state capital Kolkata, according to a senior doctor there. He is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the development on Twitter while adding that Ganguly was now stable. Shah tweeted: “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, tweeted that he “suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital”

“A multi-disciplinary board of doctors is looking into his case to find out what caused the illness,” the doctor told AFP, on condition of anonymity. “His condition is stable now.”

An official from the hospital was also quoted by PTI: “He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests.”

According to a tweet by journalist and author Boria Majumdar, Dr Saroj Mondal will perform the procedure at the Woodland hospital in Kolkata.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital folowing chest pain: hospital sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2021

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Oh God, getting this terrible news of Sourav Ganguly being admitted in a hospital and getting an angioplasty done. @SGanguly99 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 2, 2021

He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery. @SGanguly99 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital because of a heart issue after he fell ill post working out in the gym!



He will be discharged today itself after an angioplasty



Get well soon, Dada ❤️ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021

The BCCI president was last seen in New Delhi where he was present for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley’s statue at the DDCA premise. Before that he was in Ahmedabad to attend the BCCI’s annual general meeting which was held on December 24.

In 2019, Ganguly was unanimously elected president of the BCCI, the sport’s most powerful body.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries – his first made at Lord’s on his debut.

He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.

Ganguly – popularly referred to as Dada, which means “elder brother” in Bengali – enjoys massive popularity in the cricket-crazy nation and the news of his hospitalisation was the top trending news on Twitter.