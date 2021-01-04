Frank Lampard knows the demands of being a Chelsea manager under Roman Abramovich more than most having played for nine different coaches during his playing career at Stamford Bridge.

Now Lampard is the man in the firing line after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City capped a run of one win in six games that looks to have extinguished any hope of a Premier League title challenge.

Premier League wrap: Manchester City add to Lampard’s woes with masterful performance

Much more was expected of the Blues after a £220 million ($300 million) spending spree in the transfer market at a time when most of European football’s major powers were scaling back due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

After bankrolling the purchases of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy, Abramovich will have expected more than Chelsea’s position of eighth in the table nearly halfway through the season. At this point, Chelsea are only three points ahead of Arsenal, who have been in the news constantly for their wretched season for most part.

Patience has not been a virtue of the Russian’s 18-year reign as Chelsea owner and even a legendary name like Lampard, who is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, is unlikely to be afforded much more time to turn the situation around.

The Athletic, in fact, reported on Sunday that Lampard’s position is under severe scrutiny and the 42-year-old could soon be let go if results don’t improve.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the Lampard situation after Chelsea’s latest defeat to City:

26 - Chelsea have three points fewer after 17 league games than they did last season (29), whilst in the Premier League era, the Blues have never finished higher than 6th when amassing a maximum of 26 points at this stage of a campaign. Pressure. pic.twitter.com/jEAFvPa1Pr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2021

Great win for City and Pep Guardiola,

Their title prospects are hardly over.

Poor from Chelsea in their own backyard,

Much to consider for Frank Lampard.

..........I’m well aware I’ll be never be a bard. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 3, 2021

What bank of stored up credit is he relying on? Beating Leeds and doing a dance? — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) January 3, 2021

Lampard has the lowest points per match in the Abramovich era. 😬 (After 50 games)



- Grant: 2.31

- Mourinho: 2.19

- Conte: 2.14

- Ancelotti: 2.07

- Benitez: 1.96

- Scolari: 1.96

- Hiddink: 1.94

- Sarri: 1.89

- Di Matteo: 1.83

- Ranieri: 1.82

- Villas Boas: 1.7

- Lampard: 1.6 pic.twitter.com/K2DRoBijl7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 3, 2021

Chelsea played 4-2-3-1 with Havertz as a 10 in 3 PL games & scored 10 goals.Werner also played as a central striker in the last of these games vs Soton & scored 2



Best spell vs Man City also came with Havertz at 10 behind Werner



Incredible that Lampard keeps using 4-3-3 instead — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 3, 2021

It never occurred to Lampard that it might be useful to talk to a man revered within the game about the job he was only recently undertaking because it would never occur to him that he didn’t already know everything about it. That’s why he’s where he is now. — Tommy (@tommy_lufc) January 3, 2021

A lack of energy, players not doing the basics while Hakim Ziyech 'couldn't be bothered' to track back - pundits lay into woeful Chelsea after Man City defeat as Roy Keane insists Frank Lampard should be concerned as sacking managers is 'in club's DNA' pic.twitter.com/lOJsED9ADT — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 3, 2021

"We spent £200 million in the summer. We're almost at the halfway stage of the season and we're eighth."



Are #CFC underperforming under Frank Lampard?



This Blues fan says he's 'gutted' - but thinks it's time for him to go 😬👇#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/qK1tCgjJJw — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 3, 2021

Arsenal giving arteta time makes sense, as he was limited in the summer and tasked with the gargantuan task of taking a shit team forward



Chelsea giving Lampard time doesn't make sense, as he was given an ample budget and a free pick at any talent he wanted — Tom🇵🇹🐝 (@TMkb99) January 3, 2021

It's interesting how some readily identified the Chelsea job was too much, too soon for Andre Villas-Boas (who'd won a baby treble with Porto), but with Frank Lampard (whose best accomplishment was losing a play-off final) it's not too much, and not too soon.



Make it make sense. — Daniel Tiluk (@danieltiluk) January 3, 2021

If Lampard was to leave tomorrow then it’s fair to say that he leaves the club in a considerably better position than it was in when he took over. — ✈️ (@Arrizabalager) January 3, 2021

🗣 "At the minute we're in a five, six game period that none of us like."

🗣 "A month ago everyone's asking me where we can we go, now it's the opposite."



Frank Lampard says he knows his players have the character to turn things around.pic.twitter.com/N31KMUecoG — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 3, 2021

I can never say the words “Lampard Out”



It doesn’t deserve to end without having a game with supporters at full capacity, doesn’t deserve to end with no support on the sideline. Also the players have seemed to have forgotten what the club means to the fans. The board know best. — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) January 4, 2021

It’s that bad that even André Villas-Boas has a better stat in Chelsea than Frank Lampard’s current.



Sigh — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) January 4, 2021

If Lampard is sacked, there will be immediate pressure on the new manager to achieve short term success like the managers before him. It will also end any form of youth integration. Where does this leave Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Anjorin, etc?🤔#CFC|@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/EPoZbdPctY — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) January 4, 2021

I'm not even so worried like I should be cos I know we will bounce back and its just a bad run of form.



But my concern is, going forward...Is Lampard the right man??. Cos at this point, I seriously doubt it. That team has a lot of talents and should be doing better than this. — BLUEBERRY💙 (@NenyeChelsea) January 4, 2021

#MUFC & #AFC are the 2 most difficult managerial jobs in Europe (probably). Why? because it's more than 'managing' a team, its fixing a club in its entirety. #CFC, however, is a well run club with a plethora of talent. Lampard doesn't have the excuses that Solskjær & Arteta have. — Abdel Rahman (@AbdelBeheri) January 4, 2021

I no longer have faith in LAMPARD to be FRANK https://t.co/85TAhCPPF4 — Mr Banks (@Mrbankstips) January 4, 2021

#mcfc outstanding on the counter. #cfc so naive: poor closing down, getting caught on the break, not tracking runners. De Bruyne immense. Again. As his strike, City's third, goes in, as Chelsea again too slow to respond, Frank Lampard throws up his hand in disgust. #CHEMCI — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 3, 2021

If the reports are true and Lampard does end up losing his job soon, Frank Lampard the will always be a club legend and his playing career’s reputation will never be tarnished & that was one of the major worries when he took over. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) January 3, 2021

The club backed Lampard with their summer spend and of course he is under pressure. But now is the time for the club to support him. The PL season is still very much alive, despite the bad run, and Chelsea are in the last 16 of the CL. Big games ahead. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 3, 2021

Is time running out for Frank Lampard? ⏳⏰ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2021

Great expectations

Lampard does have some credit in the bank from his first season in charge, which took the club back into the Champions League despite a transfer ban and the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

But expectations have changed since the summer spending spree, even if Lampard has always cautioned Chelsea will need more time to match the standards set by Liverpool and City in recent seasons.

“The expectations are different this year because everyone looks and says ‘you spent this amount of money’,” Lampard said after a fourth defeat in six games.

“The reality is a lot of the players that have come in are new, young, have been injured, or not played together. There are a lot of expectations that are not real.”

But the manner of defeat to a City side depleted by coronavirus infections and who have struggled to score goals this season, offered little sign of what Lampard is trying to build towards.

Chelsea’s failure to launch a title challenge is all the more disappointing as Liverpool and City’s standards have dropped in an unusual season, opening the door to the chasing pack.

As Manchester United and Tottenham have stepped forward to close the gap, Chelsea are trailing Leicester, Aston Villa and Everton, leaving Lampard with the lowest points-per-game tally of any manager in the Abramovich era.

The former England international’s relationship with his players has also been questioned since his public rebuke of their attitude and commitment in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend has not summoned the response he hoped for.

Instead there were more examples of lethargy as Ziyech watched on, while Kevin De Bruyne surged past him to score City’s third goal inside 35 minutes.

Lampard’s inability to summon the best from some of his big money buys has reportedly caused concern among the Chelsea hierarchy.

For the fourth consecutive game, the club’s record signing Havertz only appeared as second-half substitute despite his side’s struggles, while Werner, prolific in his time with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, has now failed to score in 13 games.

Lampard has been given the tools to build a team capable of much more than they have shown in the past month.

Now time is of the essence to start delivering if he is to ward off the same fate as so many Chelsea managers that have gone before him.

(With inputs from AFP)