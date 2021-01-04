Gerry Marsden, frontman of 1960s group Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died aged 78, the singer’s friend Pete Price announced Sunday.

Liverpool-born Marsden, who died after a short illness, had a 1960s hit with his cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which originally featured in their musical Carousel.

Liverpool FC fans adopted the Gerry and the Pacemakers’ version of the song, which became one of the most famous football anthems in the world.

It is still sung regularly by Liverpool supporters before and during matches.

Marsden re-recorded the track in April 2020 in tribute to Britain’s National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also wrote the 1960s hit “Ferry Cross the Mersey” at a time when The Beatles had made Liverpool pop music’s most important city. It was Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein who signed up Gerry and the Pacemakers.

As part of the “Merseybeat” groups, Gerry and the Pacemakers also broke into the American market.

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney tweeted that “Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene”

“His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music,” he added.

Liverpool football club, on their Twitter account, said, “It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.

“Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special ❤️



You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0tjClfqL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

The famous song was also adopted by fans of other European football teams including Celtic in Scotland, Borussia Dortmund and Feyenoord.

Marsden’s friend and broadcaster Price announced the death when he wrote on Instagram: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

“I’m sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Marsden received his MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2003 for services to charities in Liverpool and beyond.

Here’s how former Liverpool players and staff members and fans reacted to the news

Tragic news this morning. We have lost one of the most treasured members of the ⁦@LFC⁩ family. We were honoured to welcome Gerry to Anfield in 2018, and he rewarded us by singing YNWA just before kick off. #RIPGerry pic.twitter.com/YLGUnuJCRz — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 3, 2021

Met Gerry a few times, a Liverpool legend and singer of the best anthem I've ever heard.... enjoy the golden sky . #ripgerry #ynwa — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 3, 2021

RIP Gerry Marsden!What a lovely bloke I was lucky to meet!zHe may have passed away but His voice will live on forever at Anfield !He will never walk alone!YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 3, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of the legend that is Gerry Marsden,he and his Anthem will be forever in our hearts. YNWA Gerry — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) January 3, 2021

All my condolences a family of Gerry. Everyone will miss you. Rest In Peace #YNWA pic.twitter.com/t4pyCHksHL — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) January 3, 2021

So sad to hear about Gerry Marsden, one of my biggest honours was handing him the mic to sing YNWA live at Anfield. Shine on, Gerry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wMCFxxTLuW — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) January 3, 2021

I first met Gerry Marsden in 1992 when he came to show support for a charity cycle ride I did. He was always a gentleman and kind with his talent and his time. He leaves a brilliant catalogue of songs and an anthem that will out live us all . RIP Gerry YNWA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p3q1bXnq12 — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) January 3, 2021

Here’s the video of the original song that Liverpool FC adopted.

Today we all walk with a little sadness in our hearts but thanks to this man we will never walk alone #YNWA pic.twitter.com/eR1YdKBhc9 — Tim Mahoney (@Tice_Mahoney) January 3, 2021

