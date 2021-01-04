Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sana Mir has tested positive for Covid-19 while commentating for television during the ongoing final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Mir, who retired from international cricket last year, has been removed from the commentary team and kept under isolation, the source said.

The other members of the commentary panel also underwent Covid-19 tests in Karachi as they were in close contact with Mir.

The report stated that the other members of the production team, who had worked with Mir, were allowed to carry on their roles at the National Stadium.

There was no separate biosecure bubble for the commentators and some of them have been going home after the matches. So far, none of the other commentators have shown any symptoms, the report continues.

The final match, which started on Friday, is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 34-year-old Mir has played 226 internationals, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017, during her glittering 15-year cricketing career. She also captained Pakistan to a gold medal win at the Asia Games in 2010 and 2014. After retirement, Mir has been involved as an expert and commentator in domestic events and the Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been enforcing strict health protocols with the players, support staff and umpires living in a bio-secure bubble at their hotels.

The PCB has barred media representatives to move out of the third floor of the stadium where the commentary box is positioned while the players and officials are not allowed to go upstairs and interact with anyone.

Press conferences of the players and officials are also carried out through video links.

With PTI Inputs