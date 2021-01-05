Former Australia captain Steve Waugh said Rahul Dravid was a hard man to get out and he was as important to the Indian side as Sachin Tendulkar in an interview shared by Cricket Australia.

Dravid played a key role for India in the draw Test series of 2003-’04 Down Under. He scored 619 runs across the four matches, which included a masterful knock of 233 in the second Test victory in Adelaide, to win the player of the series award.

Remembering what made Dravid such a difficult prospect for oppositions, Waugh said that it was the right-hander’s patience and determination that set him apart.

“He had unflappable, fierce concentration,” said Waugh. “There was no point trying to ruffle his feathers because you couldn’t do it.”

Waugh also remembered the innings Dravid and VVS Laxman played in Kolkata, when India won the ‘unwinnable Test’.

Watch Steve Waugh talk about Rahul Dravid here: