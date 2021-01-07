After Sourav Ganguly suffered from a mild heart attack and needed angioplasty, Adani Wilmar has pulled down all advertisements featuring the former Indian cricket captain endorsing its Fortune Rice Bran Cooking Oil.

The decision comes after social media criticism against the ad campaign, which promoted the cooking oil for a healthy heart in the commercial which had Ganguly as the brand ambassador.

The 48-year-old suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on Saturday and was rushed to hospital where he underwent an angioplasty operation.

The company said it was “a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone” as they confirmed a halt in the commercials.

“The ricebran oil is not a medicine but only a cooking oil. There are several factors which affect heart ailments including dietary and hereditary issues,” Angshu Mallick, Adani Wilmar chief executive, said in a statement.

“We shall continue to work with Sourav and he will continue to be our brand ambassador. We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial until we again sit with Sourav and take things forward.”

Ganguly was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and said he hopes to resume work soon.

With AFP Inputs