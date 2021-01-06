Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have mutually parted ways with coach Carles Cuadrat, the club announced on Wednesday. Naushad Moosa will step in as the new interim head coach with immediate effect.

The Blues lost three straight games for the first time in their club history when they were soundly beaten by Mumbai City FC on Tuesday leaving them in fifth place and a point behind the semi-final spots.

However, it was the manner of the performances than results that seemed to have convinced Bengaluru FC to take the call.

The Blues haven’t played the attractive, attacking brand of football that came to be associated it with the club. This season, only three out of their 12 goals have come from open play, a trend that’s continued from last season when 17 out of their 22 goals came from dead-ball situations.

Moreover, the Blues have lacked their trademark energy and intensity on the pitch this season and have failed to beat any of the current teams in the top four.

“After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction – one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begins reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision,” said Parth Jindal, Bengaluru FC’s Director.

Under Cuadrat, Bengaluru FC won their first-ever ISL title in 2019 and are the only team in competition’s history to be champions and win the league stage in the same season.

“I want to express gratitude for everything that Carles has done for this wonderful football club. In the five years he has spent with us, he has been through all the ups and downs we’ve experienced at BFC. He was around when we lost the AFC Cup final and then the ISL final, before leading us to the ISL title on that night in Mumbai,” Jindal added.

Cuadrat wished the club luck for the future and thanked the owners for trusting him. After serving as an assistant for two years under Albert Roca, he was elevated to the head coach’s position in 2018.

“I greatly appreciate the club for giving me the opportunity to be Head Coach. I would like to thank the owners and management whose vision has been excellent, players who have always been at my service, the staff that I have worked with and that have stood by my side across five seasons and the fans, who have been tremendous in their support, and without whom we could never have carved out so many beautiful nights at the Kanteerava and away,” he said.

Bengaluru FC’s next game is against SC East Bengal on Saturday and it will be Moosa’s first game in charge.