Australia vs India, third Test, day one live: Debuts on both sides as Tim Paine opts to bat first
Updates from day one of the third Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
CONFIRMED TEAM XIs:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
TOSS: Tim Paine wins the toss, Australia will be batting first. David Warner is back and Will Pucovski makes his debut. Travis Head misses out.
04.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the third Test between Australia and India that begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground today. It’s the curtain-raiser for both sides in the new year (delayed than usual) and there is plenty of excitement around this match given how eventful the series has been so far.
The big news from India’s perspective is that Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India in the third Test against Australia with Mayank Agarwal axed, while Navdeep Saini will debut as their third seamer, it was announced Wednesday.
Rohit, who has played 32 Tests, injured his hamstring during an Indian Premier League game in October and only joined the squad last week after coming out of 14 days’ quarantine on arrival in Australia.
He has been getting up to speed in the nets and will open alongside youngster Shubman Gill, who keeps his spot after an impressive debut in the second Test at Melbourne.
Agarwal, who played the first two Tests but hasn’t scored higher than 17, misses out.
The four-Test series stands at 1-1 and the pressure right now would be on Australia, who are set to bring David Warner back into the XI.
(With AFP inputs and statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)
India's Test record in Australia
|Venues
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|14
|4
|8
|0
|2
|0.500
|Adelaide Oval
|13
|2
|8
|0
|3
|0.250
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|12
|1
|5
|0
|6
|0.200
|W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.333
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0.000
|Perth Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.000