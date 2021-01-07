In the beautiful game of football, few sights are better than when a forward dances through defences leaving multiple players for dead before coolly scoring past the goalkeeper.

On Wednesday, Indian football fans were treated to one such sensational moment when SC East Bengal’s Bright Enobakhare beat four FC Goa defenders to open the scoring for the Red and Golds in the Indian Super League.

Jacques Maghoma won the ball from Debjit Majumder’s free-kick to feed Enobakhare who then used his body to stave off a challenge and head straight for the heart of the Goa defence. After entering the penalty area, he eliminated the entire Goan rearguard with a couple of feints before slotting home past Mohammad Nawaz.

There have been a few contenders for the goal of the season in the ISL this season, but Enobakhare’s strike will take some beating.

Watch the goal below:

Leaving a trail of defenders in his wake 😳



𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 by @sc_eastbengal's Bright Enobakhare 👏#SCEBFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/GoCI4cYxKf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 6, 2021