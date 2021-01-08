Australia vs India, third Test, day two live: Labuschagne, Smith continue from where they left off
Updates from the SCG Test, day two.
Live updates
Australia 201/2 after 69 overs: 200 comes up and Smith-Labuschagne run well in that over to pick up six runs.
Australia 195/2 after 68 overs: Ashwin on, SMith and Labuschagne start off with using their feet well. The plan again seems to be to keep him guessing.
Ashwin for the first time today
Australia 192/2 after 67 overs: A boundary after the brief break as Labuschagne gets going with a cut through point off Jadeja. Moves into the 80s.
Just a brief delay, we are back underway at SCG
RAIN STOPS PLAY AT SCG: Again.
Australia 188/2 after 66 overs: A flick past that fielder waiting for a catch behind square. Top shot by Labuschagne as Siraj got excited just for a moment.
Australia 183/2 after 65 overs: Another quick over from Jadeja as Manjrekar wonders why he is on to bowl ahead of Ashwin.
Australia 183/2 after 64 overs: Meanwhile, it’s starting to drizzle at SCG it would seem.
REVIEW LOST: The Indian players started to return to their fielding positions even before ball-tracking. Steve Smith was hit above the pads by Siraj. Quite clearly missing the stumps.
Australia 182/2 after 63 overs: After a tidy start to the day by Bumrah and Siraj, the first bowling change by Rahane is to bring Jadeja on...nice and early today.
Australia 180/2 after 62 overs: Oh, a ball that stayed a tad low on offstump from Siraj! Labuschagne got his bat on it in time.
Australia 178/2 after 61 overs: Another tidy over from Bumrah as India continue with the leg-side heavy field. The ground fielding has been good so far this morning.
Ashish Magotra: Day 2 will be a greater test of Rahane the captain... flat track, two batsmen starting to already look set... will be interesting to see the fields set and the manner in which he uses the bowlers.
Australia 178/2 after 60 overs: The first of those chases from mid-on for the day for Ashwin as Labuschagne threads one through the gap.
Australia 175/2 after 59 overs: Maiden over from Bumrah and there is a second hint of an extra bounce from good length this morning. Just caught Smith a little by surprise.
Australia 175/2 after 58 overs: Ajit Agarkar reckons this is not attacking enough from India. Not sure targetting the stumps on a slowish pitch with protection on either side of the wicket is quite defensive. Sure it’s not conventional Test field, but it is still keeping majority of dismissals in play.
Australia 172/2 after 56 overs: Bumrah starts off with a gift of a half volley to Smith that’s put away for a four through covers. A real dolly to start but recovers well in the over after that. Same line of attack in that over too.
Australia 167/2 after 55 overs: Siraj starts off with a leg-side strong field, and the plan early is to attack the stumps it looks like. A couple of deliveries coming into Smith made him a tad comfortable.
It’s an early start, of course, on day 2. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are out in the middle. Both look in good touch. India’s bowlers have a task on their hands alright. Siraj is starting off...
04.25 am: The pitch is going to be a bit quicker today but it’s a very good batting track says Glenn McGrath.
04.20 am: First things first, check out the highlights of day 1:
04.10 am: Hello all and welcome to live coverage of day two between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The third Test of the series is bound to be a crucial one in deciding the winner of Border Gavaskar Trophy and it is the hosts who have started on the front foot.
Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne scored half-centuries as Australia recovered from an early setback to build a promising first innings in the rain-hit third Test against India Thursday.
Following David Warner’s departure for five, the hosts recovered to 166 for two at stumps after more than three hours’ play was lost due to persistent drizzle at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Labuschagne was not out 67 while Steve Smith reached double figures for the first time this series with an attacking unbeaten 31. Pucovski contributed 62 in an impressive maiden Test innings.
Fellow debutant Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, in only his second Test, shared the wickets in a clash both sides are desperate to win with the four-match series level at 1-1.
After captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in front of 8,692 socially-distanced fans, just under the quarter of capacity allowed, the rain started falling 35 minutes into the opening session. Eventually, only 55 overs were possible on the day.
(With AFP inputs and statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo)
Australia scorecard at stumps on day 1
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|Will Pucovski
|lbw Navdeep Saini
|62
|110
|56.36
|4
|David Warner
|c Cheteshwar Pujara b Mohammed Siraj
|5
|8
|62.50
|0
|Marnus Labuschagne*
|67
|149
|44.96
|8
|Steve Smith*
|31
|64
|48.43
|5