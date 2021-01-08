Steve Smith brought up his 27th century in the longest format to anchor Australia’s first innings in the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-hander was the last man to be dismissed (131 off 226) as the hosts were bowled out for 338 after electing to bat first at the SCG.

Smith, who was having a poor series heading into the third Test, looked determined to get a big one from the moment he walked out to the crease. He had scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8 in his first four innings of the series and seemed troubled by India off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran’s straight, probing line.

Australia vs India, Sydney Test: Live score, updates and commentary

Ahead of the ongoing Test, Smith admitted that he had allowed Ashwin to dominate him and that proved to be costly. This is why he was full of positivity from the time he took the crease at his home ground on Thursday.

The 31-year-old stroked Navdeep Saini for a couple of fours to get going before stepping out and taking on his nemesis Ashwin. Smith continued to build on his start on day two of the Test, even as wickets kept falling around him, and ensured Australia got to a competitive total. He hit a total of 16 fours in what was yet another masterclass from the Aussie great.

You can’t cage a lion for too long: Twitter reacts to Steve Smith’s brilliant 27th Test ton

Here are some numbers from Smith’s latest effort:

Steve Smith 8 Test 💯 against India

162* at Adelaide

133 at Brisbane

192 at Melbourne

117 at Sydney

109 at Pune

178* at Ranchi

111 at Dharmsala

101 batting at Sydney#AUSvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith hit 7 out of his team's last 9 Test hundreds against India. Only one other player did similar or better against any team in Test cricket.



George Headley scored 7 out of 9 consecutive hundreds for West Indies against England (between 1930-39).#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 8, 2021

Coming from 201 deliveries, that is Steve Smith's fifth slowest Test century in terms of deliveries. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 8, 2021

In 2020, Steve Smith averaged below 20.00 for the first time in his Test career. It was his worst year as it was for many others too. He has started 2021 with a 💯 - hopefully that’s how the year will be for all of us. #SuperSmith #Motivation — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 8, 2021

Most Test hundreds against India - eight each by



Steven Smith (25 inngs) *

Gary Sobers (30 inngs)

Viv Richards (41 inngs)

Ricky Ponting (51 inngs)#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 8, 2021

8 - Steve Smith has scored his eighth Test century against India, the joint-most of any Australian in the format alongside Ricky Ponting; it's Smith's 27th century overall, drawing him level with Allan Border for the sixth most of any Australian. Beacon. pic.twitter.com/os2xWzkwCd — OptaJason (@OptaJason) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith's first Test hundred in 22 innings outside Ashes Tests since making 111 on Mar 25, 2017, against India in Dharamsala.



In 14 innings against England in the interim, Smith hit six hundreds (and five fifties).#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith has hit 34% of his international centuries against India. He just loves batting against India.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 8, 2021

Australia batsmen to score a Test 💯 against India in last 5 years

Steve Smith (102 batting at Sydney)

Steve Smith (111 at Dharmsala)

Glenn Maxwell (104 at Ranchi)

Steve Smith (178* at Ranchi)

Steve Smith (109 at Pune)#AUSvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) January 8, 2021

7 out of last 9 hundreds by Australians in Test matches against India are by one player - Steve Smith.



Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Glenn Maxwell

Steve Smith

David Warner

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Steve Smith#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 8, 2021

Steven Smith in the 2020-21 Australian Season



At SCG - 381* runs from 399 balls - 3 centuries

All other venues - 29 runs from 92 balls #AUSvIND — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) January 8, 2021

Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith have hit the same number of Test sixes (42). #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 8, 2021