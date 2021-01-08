Former Australia skipper Steve Smith reached his 27th Test century on Friday as he roared back to form against India in the third Test on his home ground.

The 31-year-old struggled for runs in the first two Tests, failing to get out of single figures, but was positive from the start at the Sydney Cricket Ground to bring up another ton in his 76th Test.

Smith, who averages more than 60, faced 201 balls and hit 13 boundaries in a near-flawless and patient knock, surviving only an ambitious lbw review on 41.

His efforts helped push Australia past 300 as wickets fell around him with the four-Test series locked at 1-1.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar is Test cricket’s most prolific century-maker with 51.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Smith’s latest effort:

Most centuries against India in Tests:



8 - Ricky Ponting

8 - Viv Richards

8 - Gary Sobers

8 - Steve Smith*#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith's first Test hundred in 22 innings outside Ashes Tests since making 111 on Mar 25, 2017, against India in Dharamsala.



In 14 innings against England in the interim, Smith hit six hundreds (and five fifties).#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 8, 2021

#StatWatch That’s Steven Smith’s first home Test ton since the 2017 MCG Test.



That takes him to 27 Test tons, level with Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith & Allan Border. He got there in 136 innings - 10 fewer than Kohli, 69 fewer than G Smith, 129 (!) fewer than Border.#AUSvIND🏏🇦🇺🇮🇳 — Guerilla Cricket #GCFromHome (@guerillacricket) January 8, 2021

Most Test 💯 s by Current Players :-

Kohli - 27

Steve Smith - 27*



Steven Smith now has Joint Most Test Hundreds, What a Player 👏 pic.twitter.com/8pTHzag4Uo — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) January 8, 2021

Tough times never last but tough people do. Steve Smith is back to where he belongs....among the runs. He was the last Australian to score a test century against India...and he’s broken that 2+ year jinx again. Incidentally his third century vs India on this tour...all at Sydney. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 8, 2021

Normal service resumed.......Amen — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 8, 2021

What a Batsman ! Makes it look so easy , fidgety but comfortable . #SteveSmith — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 8, 2021

Can't keep a big player down for too long. Well batted Steve Smith! 👏👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lqEDld91Zx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2021

No Australian batsman scored a hundred in 2018 Test series against India and No Australian batsman scored hundred in first 2 Test against India in this series - And he came, the best one, Steve Smith and scored a memorable hundred in the new year Test at SCG. pic.twitter.com/ERrNdRfTyk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2021

(With inputs from AFP)