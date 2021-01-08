Jasprit Bumrah is no newbie to international cricket and his success as a fast bowler cannot be put down any longer to just novelty. His effectiveness goes beyond just his unique action, it is about his cricketing awareness and usage of the crease, to mention a couple of aspects.

On his second tour of Australia, Bumrah has once again impressed with control and accuracy, even doing well to shoulder the responsibilities of leading a bowling attack that has lost the services of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav over various points due to injury.

For Australian broadcasters 7 Cricket, former Test cricketers Damien Fleming and Greg Blewett made some interesting observations about Bumrah’s bowling on the second day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (where he picked up the wickets of Cameron Green and Tim Paine with the second new ball) and extended the analysis to what makes his action effective.

