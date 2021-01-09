Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have allegedly faced racial abuse during the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the team management has lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon regarding the same, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The report stated that the two fast bowlers faced the abuse on day two and three of the Test. This led to India captain Ajinkya Rahane and off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran, along with Bumrah and Siraj, having a word with umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson and security officials at the SCG.

Quite a long discussion between the senior Indian players, including captain Rahane, the umpires & a security official at close of play. Looked like it was to do with something someone from the crowd had said to Mohammad Siraj who was at fine-leg at the Randwick end #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 9, 2021

It has also been reported that there was a chat between ICC security officials and members of the Indian contingent.

