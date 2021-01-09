Dutch all-rounder Logan van Beek pulled off a catch for the ages on Saturday in the Super Smash – New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition.

The catch was taken in the 10th over of the Norther Knights innings which was bowled by Wellington captain Michael Bracewell. The delivery was tossed up and Brett Hampton gave it a good slog, but just as it seemed the ball would fall safely between deep mid-wicket and deep square-leg, van Beek came flying in to complete a jaw-dropping catch.

The 30-year-old was running at full tilt and managed to time his dive to perfection and hold on to the catch with one hand at full stretch. Considering how high the ball went, the wind factor and the amount of ground he had to cover, it was a truly sensational effort.

Watch Logan van Beek’s stunning catch here: