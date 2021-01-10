Australia vs India, 3rd Test, day 4 live: Steve Smith, Cameron Green extend lead to 276 at lunch
Updates from SCG Test, day four.
Live updates
SESSION BREAK: Australia did not really look to score at a great rate in that first session and fair enough, they might already have enough on the board. Will still be interesting to see their approach in this middle session. For India, time is all that matters from here on pretty much.
SESSION BREAK: Steve Smith just carries on in his merry way as India haven’t really created even half chances against him for most of this match. He might look to up the tempo in the 2nd session and is more than capable of course, given this is the venue where he hit back-to-back 62-ball centuries in the ODIs.
LUNCH, AUSTRALIA 182/4 after 64 overs: 35 overs, 79 runs and 2 wickets in that session. India kept things relatively tight and it has not been a leather hunt by any means. But yes, Australia still firmly in control with a lead of 276 runs.
After 63 overs, Australia 180/4: Eventful over from Siraj. A delightful off-drive from Green for four followed by a huge LBW appeal. Siraj really wanted that wicket, wanted a review. Rahane says no, not for the first time. Inside edge, replays show.
Australia 176/4 after 62 overs: Siraj wasn’t too happy at all in that over with the landing. But gets through it. Ashwin continues, operating around the wicket for both right-handers now.
Break in play as Siraj is not happy with the landing area. Some levelling needed. SCG curator should send the bills to Steve Smith for the bumps.
Australia 170/4 after 59 overs: After Siraj’s over, Ashwin will continue...
Australia 168/4 after 58 overs: Just leaving this here.
Australia 166/4 after 57 overs: Siraj returns to the attack with a maiden over to Green.
Australia 166/4 after 56 overs: Ashwin returns to the attack and bowls a tidy over. Green still trying to find a solid footing in this innings.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Credit to India that it’s taken this long since Adelaide for the contest in this series to look like Australia’s best side vs a patched up Indian team. And even now, like Saini has shown, they have found a way to stay competitive, keep fighting. He could have easily gone for runs here if he bowled too many loose balls, but hasn’t allowed the lead to swell up and picked up a couple of wickets to boot. On so many occasions, the wheels could have come off for India. They haven’t yet.
Australia 165/4 after 55 overs: Saini is doing a great job for his captain, it must be said.
HALF CENTURY! After a century in the first innings, Steve Smith has followed it up with another good knock in this match. Man really does love batting against India, doesn’t he? He’s starting to play more shots now and taking on the fielders in the leg side. Aus 165/4.
Australia 157/4 after 52 overs: A boundary for Green in that Bumrah over as an outside edge goes past the fielder at wide, solitary slip.
Australia 153/4 after 51 overs: Smith creams another cover drive for four off Bumrah’s over but the Indian pacer returns with one that keeps low and generates some ooohs, aahs. Saini with another good over at the other end and finishes that with one that rears up at Smith from good length. All happening at the moment....
Bumrah back into the attack, India sensing a few quick wickets here.
WICKET! Navdeep Saini again. Well, well. A very good delivery to induce the edge from Matthew Wade who edges to Saha. India have a couple of quick wickets. Just earlier in that over, Smith had creamed one through point for four, and this wicket might slow him down a bit again.
Time for the first drinks break and India have done alright to not let Australia run away with this. 143/3, lead by 237 runs. Will we see a shift in gears from Smith? He’s batting on 39 off 118.
Australia 142/3 after 47 overs: Smith is batting on 38 off 117 balls and it was Labuschagne who looked more positive today. Wade meanwhile, under pressure, gets going with a good cover drive for four.
WICKET! Labuschagne is caught behind down the leg side and Saini strikes for India. Saha takes a good catch.
Australia 131/2 after 45 overs: A change of gears has not come about but sign of positive intent against Saini in that over and now Australia will maybe kick on.
Australia 128/2 after 44 overs: Saini has bowled a good first over followed by another one-run over from Ashwin.
Australia 126/2 after 42 overs: Maiden from Ashwin
Australia 126/2 after 41 overs: Australia’s plan would likely have been to see out the first hour without damage and they are nearly there. Lead is 220.
Australia 125/2 after 40 overs: A gear change could be around the corner. Labuschagne dances down the pitch and lofts one past mid-off for four against Ashwin. He’s India’s only spinner now, Australia will benefit a great deal by unsettling him.
Australia 119/2 after 39 overs: Siraj continues and the Aussie batsmen in not great hurry at the moment, rightly so. Plenty of time left in the match for them.
Australia 117/2 after 38 overs: Ashwin with a Jadeja-esque rushed through over. He usually is a bit more measured than that. An appeal for LBW, not reviewed.
Australia 114/2 after 37 overs : Labuschagne gets a full length ball from Siraj and he’s not going to miss out on that. Driven handsomely for four down the ground. That’s the cue for the first change as Ashwin is brought on.
Australia 109/2 after 36 overs: Another maiden over from Bumrah.
Australia 109/2 after 35 overs: Siraj and Bumrah have done their part this morning, you’d have to say. Bowled to their fields, not given loose balls, beaten the bat a couple of times. But Australia continue to extend their lead.
HALF CENTURY! For the second time in the match, Marnus Labuschagne reaches 50. Quite possibly Australia’s best batsman in this series overall.
Australia 107/2 after 33 overs: The lead has now crossed 200, by the way.
Australia 106/2 after 32 overs: Quiet couple of overs after that shocker of a moment in the first. Vihari gets some cheers after he dives to stop a single at square leg. Siraj and Bumrah seem to be in decent rhythm early doors.
Australia 105/2 after 30 overs: OH DEAR! DROPPED! Second ball of the day, Hanuma Vihari puts down an absolute sitter. Labuschagne flicks uppishly and for a minute, it looks like India’s best laid plans have borne fruit early. Jasprit Bumrah cannot believe this, but he somehow manages to mix anger, frustration and smiles all in a matter of 3 seconds
First things first, day 3 highlights:
04.15 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the third Test between Australia and India, where Ajinkya Rahane and Co are not in the pink of health.
First innings heroes Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steered Australia to an commanding 197-run lead in the high-stakes third Test Saturday, leaving an injury-hit India with a mountain to climb.
They came to the crease after Will Pucovski and David Warner fell early, pushing them to 103 for two at stumps and a strong position with the four-Test series locked at 1-1.
Labuschagne, who scored 91 in the first innings, was not out on 47 and Smith, who blitzed 131 in his first knock, unbeaten on 29.
Australia padded up again after taking eight wickets on day three to dismiss India for 244 in reply to the hosts’ 338.
(With AFP inputs and statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)