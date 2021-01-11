Australia vs India, 3rd Test, day 5 live: Nathan Lyon removes Ajinkya Rahane early on at SCG
Updates from SCG Test, day five.
India 114/3 after 43 overs: Pujara has played the push down ground off Cummins a few times today. He has been bogged down against Cummins a fair bit in this series, so this is a conscious attempt perhaps to keep things moving against the pacer.
India 110/3 after 41 overs: Another testing over by Cummins, the last ball keeping well low but on the fourth stump line so doesn’t bother Pujara. Australia keep creating issues for the batsmen in these first few overs.
India 110/3 after 40 overs: Pant takes on the pull shot for the first time after we saw a little montage of him practising it early on. Not timed at all, but falls safely. Then a dropped catch in the next over but a tough one as Pant gets a healthy edge off Lyon, the deviation is too much for Paine and it goes down.
India 109/3 after 38 overs: A brilliant off-drive by Pujara off Cummins for a four down the ground. Pant, meanwhile, seems to be batting without too much discomfort. Then, another testing over by Lyon with oohs and aahs as Pujara keeps the close in fielders interested.
For those who need a quick recap, Rishabh Pant was struck on the left elbow by Pat Cummins in the first innings and was dismissed not long after. He did not keep wickets in the Australian 2nd innings but is out in the middle to bat at a higher position... perhaps a spanner in the works for Australia’s plans.
WICKET! Not the start India wanted at all. Nathan Lyon comes on to bowl the 2nd over and Ajinkya Rahane is gone, caught sharply at short leg by Wade. And what do we have here, Rishabh Pant in at No 5.
India 99/2 after 35 overs: One over from Pat Cummins out of the way for India. Already a few signs of what’s in store. Pujara takes one on the body, keeps the fielders on the leg side interested. Rahane just playing away from his body. From the other end, Lyon.
Here we go... all set. Read day four recap here.
04.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of day five of the third Test. At Sydney Cricket Ground, there is a possibility of an Indian batting collapse and a quick end to this match. Of course, there is. But, there is also a possibility of a fight... a possibility, of India batting through the day. A win seems improbable, not impossible. Realistically, a draw is on the cards if India apply themselves and have some luck go their way. They are bruised and battered, there have been some lows in this series on the field already... but this Monday — Rahul Dravid’s birthday — starts with some hope with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.
India have a mountain to climb on day five at Sydney in the third Test, needing another 309 runs to register a win. No team has chased anything close to India’s target of 407 with the highest successful run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground being 288, by Australia against South Africa in 2006.
At stumps on day four India were 98/2 but the good news for the visitors is that their best two batsmen on foreign soil – Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are still at the crease.
Indian all-rounder Ashwin Ravichandran said the pitch was getting easier to bat on and a strong first session can lay a platform for match-saving Indian batting performance.
India are handicapped by injuries to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja with the latter unlikely to bat in the final innings until absolutely necessary.
Australia declared their second innings at tea on day four Sunday, setting India 407 to win the third Test at Sydney.
The hosts went to the break on 312 for six, with Cameron Green out for 84 off the last ball before the break, during which captain Tim Paine called a halt.
Steve Smith scored 81 and Marnus Labuschagne 73 with Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Saini both taking two wickets each.
India were dismissed for 244 in their first innings in reply to the hosts’ 338.
(With AFP inputs)