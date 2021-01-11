India put up an extraordinary fight in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday as Ashwin Ravichandran and a hamstrung Hanuma Vihari battled pain and a hostile Australian bowling attack for close to four hours to bat out a draw and keep the series tied at 1-1.

Chasing a target of 407, Rishabh Pant (97 off 118 balls) and the ever-steady Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205 balls) produced a brilliant 148-run stand before the last-standing pair employed the largely extinct art of Test-saving batting, finishing on 334/5 in 131 overs.

The remarkable rearguard action came on the back of racial abuse and a spate of injuries as Australia looked set for a win in the second session on day five.

After Pant’s blistering 97, Ashwin (39 no, 128 balls) and Vihari (23 no, 161 balls) quite literally put their bodies on the line to save a game which could have been lost in a jiffy after their two best batsmen were gone on the day.

Vihari hobbled with a torn hamstring but defended dourly, Ashwin got hit on the ribs but carried on valiantly while also engaging in some chatter with Australia captain Tim Paine and close-in fielders.

The duo, in 42.4 overs, scrapped their way for a 62-run stand, which certainly would have made Rahul Dravid proud on his 48th birthday.

Overall, it was a match to remember and a reminder of why Test cricket is a unique art form.

Here are Twitter reactions to the epic Sydney Test:

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁



An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

256 - Ravichandran Ashwin & Hanuma Vihari faced 256 balls in their unbeaten partnership of 62* in the third #AUSvIND men's Test - the most by a #TeamIndia sixth-wicket pairing on Australian soil. Patience. pic.twitter.com/Y4ScC3oZXD — OptaJim (@OptaJim) January 11, 2021

Wow. What an epic final day. Absolutely enthralling stuff. Incredible display of grit from the India batters to go the distance and, 100 years from now, Vihari’s hamstring should be displayed in a museum. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 11, 2021

Highest 4th innings totals by visiting teams in Australia to earn a draw:

335/5 England (Adelaide 1991)

334/5 India (Sydney 2021*)

326/5 South Africa (Sydney 1964)

314/7 England (Sydney 1983)

310/7 England (Melbourne 1947) #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 11, 2021

From 36 all out in the first Test to batting out nearly 36 overs in the final session of the third Test.



Indian cricket has shown remarkable resolve and kept the series alive. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 11, 2021

Sometimes Test cricket is about winning more sessions than the opposition. Sometimes, it's an extraordinary performance in one session that does it. That's what happened in Adelaide. And now in Sydney. What a day. #AUSvIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 11, 2021

Even a half-strength, battled, bruised, injured, ridiculed, abused, bio-bubble fatigued India is difficult for a full strength Australia to beat at home. No praise high enough for this herculean effort. Told you this is a damn good team. Cherish it.

#AUSvsIND https://t.co/FT0eFgiau0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2021

Ashwin and Vihari faced twice as many balls as all of India did in their second innings in Adelaide.#AUSvIND — Greg Baum (@GregBaum) January 11, 2021

Hanuma Vihari with 183 runs in his 10 Test innings (& 6 Tests) since December 2018 in Australia has faced 640 balls, which means he is facing an average 64 balls/innings!#INDvAUS #INDvsAUSTest #AUSvINDtest #BorderGavaskarTrophy #IndiavsAustralia — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2021

What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Test Cricket at its best , #TeamIndia should feel this one like a win ,morally atleast ..to say the least #AUSvsIND — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 11, 2021

A win or a loss defines the result in a test match... but an effort like this defines the character of the team. Resilience, defiance, mental strength and skill at its best. Well done India. Well done to all as they rose to the occasion.Test at its best.Brilliant! @BCCI #INDvAUS — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 11, 2021

Well was glued to @7Cricket coverage of the Test. Well done to India under immense pressure to gain a draw. Cannot wait till Friday for the final match. Have loved this series #AUSvIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 11, 2021

What a remarkable determination showed by @ashwinravi99 & @hanumavihari and a brilliant game displayed by Team India with the series currently at draw. Extremely proud of your game today🙌 #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/l9qUMmWBUO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Test cricket has proven to be outstanding. Hats off to India for their amazing performance in the fourth inning with a few wounded soldiers. #AUSvsIND 👏🏽🏏 — Tilan Samaraweera (@TilanSam) January 11, 2021

What a test...India have shown remarkable resilience and fight to keep the series very much alive! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 11, 2021

Spare a thought for #HanumaVihari. Endured a wretched tour, worried about his immediate future, tweaks his hamstring, can't run.... everything going wrong....then produces one of the finest rearguard actions in Indian cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021