There are some days that are more memorable than others in your life as a follower of sport.

The final day, final session of India’s third Test against Australia at Sydney is one such occasion. Rest assured, the draw at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday will be part of the India-Australia cricketing folklore for all the drama it produced.

India put up an extraordinary fight Ashwin Ravichandran and a hamstrung Hanuma Vihari battled pain and a hostile Australian bowling attack for close to four hours to bat out a draw and keep the series tied at 1-1.

Bruised, battered but still standing tall: India win the test of character at Sydney

Here are a couple of videos from the end of the match, as we see Indian players relish the moment in their dressing room.

In an another angle of those scenes, you could also see Hanuma Vihari enter the balcony, struggling to climb the steps and needing the support of his bat. He had injured his hamstring during the final day’s play.

Moments to cherish for a long time 👏👏



Visuals from inside the dressing room as #TeamIndia pull off a remarkable draw at the SCG 🏟️



— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

A courageous and injury-wracked India pulled off a remarkable draw in a tense third Test against Australia Monday as they survived against the hosts’ much-vaunted bowling attack to take the series into a decider.

They resumed day five at 98/2, needing a further 309 runs after being set a huge 407 to win when Australia declared their second innings at tea Sunday on 312/6

The visitors clung on to reach 334/5 at the close, still 73 runs adrift, leaving the series locked at 1-1 ahead of the final Test in Brisbane, starting Friday.

(With AFP inputs)