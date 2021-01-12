Kerala fast bowler S Sreesanth, who was part of India’s 2007 World T20 winning squad, made a comeback to competitive cricket after serving a seven-year ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

Sreesanth whose ban ended in September has been waiting to return to action since. The chance was afforded to him when the Indian domestic calendar kicked off with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his comeback match for Kerala, Sreesanth started off with a rusty first over before producing a brilliant delivery to dismiss Fabid Ahmed. Despite conceding a few boundaries off loose deliveries, he finished with 4 overs, 11 dot balls, 29 runs, 1 wicket with a superb delivery. Sreesanth also touched the landing area pitch in prayer at the end of his spell.

Kerala restricted Puducherry for just 136 before achieving the target with six wickets in hand and ten balls to spare.

However, the day belonged to Sreesanth who made a return to cricket at the age of 37.

The 37-year-old last played for India in 2011 during the tour to England but last year had claimed he still harbours hopes of a return.

“I hope I will be able to come back into the Indian Test team. I have taken 87 wickets in Test cricket. 13 more wickets are required to reach 100 wickets,” he had said in September.

The fast bowlers played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India and was part of India’s 2007 World T20 winning squad.