Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been reportedly ruled out of the Brisbane Test and he is the latest addition to India’s seemingly never-ending injury list on the tour of Australia.

On Monday night, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which means he too will miss the final Test in Brisbane due to a thumb injury.

Skipper Virat Kohli returned to India after the first Test for the birth of his first child but injuries have forced the team into a corner, limiting their team choices ahead of almost every Test since.

If Bumrah’s injury is confirmed, India will now be without all the members of their much-vaunted pace attack in addition to missing their best batsman too.

India’s injury-list Ishant Sharma: Side strain (IPL 2020) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Thigh muscle (IPL 2020) Mohammed Shami: Fracture of the right wrist in Adelaide Umesh Yadav: Calf at MCG KL Rahul: Wrist in Melbourne (nets) Ravindra Jadeja: Dislocated left thumb at SCG Hanuma Vihari: Hamstring at SCG Jasprit Bumrah: Abdominal strain

Rishabh Pant (elbow), Cheteshwar Pujara (finger injury he picked up in the nets) and R Ashwin (back spasms) are also nursing injuries.

In addition to this, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the first two Tests of the series due to an injury he picked up in IPL 2020.

Still, the spirit shown by the team has been admirable. They haven’t given up and they have fought for every inch.

India will go into the final Test of the series in Brisbane with the series tied at 1-1.