Jasprit Bumrah could miss the fourth Test between India and Australia, which starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, with the Press Trust of India reporting on Tuesday that the fast bowler is suffering from an abdominal strain.
The 27-year-old right-arm pacer is the latest addition to India’s long list of injured players. The visitors have been pegged back by injuries since before the start of the tour and now with the last game right around the corner, there are serious concerns over whether India will be able to field a competitive playing XI.
Apart from Bumrah, there are ten other Indian players – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Ashwin Ravichandran and Ravindra Jadeja – who have suffered injuries before or during the all-important Australian tour.
And then, of course, there was the departure of regular skipper Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide for the birth of his first child.
On Tuesday, Twitter couldn’t help but wonder how a single team could grapple with so many injuries.
Here are some reactions: