Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen hit the second fastest century in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the joint-third fastest by an Indian batsman in the shortest format as he took apart Mumbai’s bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammed Azharuddeen hit a 37-ball century during his innings as Kerala thrashed Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The 26-year-old finished with a 54-ball 137, in a knock that was studded with nine fours and 11 sixes.

Thanks to the fireworks from Azharuddeen, Kerala chased down Mumbai’s 196 in just 15.5 overs.

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen has smashed the second fastest century in the history of the tournament, with an incredible 37-ball century against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MpxvHe4FMJ — The Field (@thefield_in) January 13, 2021

Fastest T20 centuries by India players (balls)



32 R Pant Delhi v HP 2018

35 Rohit Sharma Ind v SL 2017

37 Yusuf Pathan RR v MI 2010

37 Mohd Azharuddeen Ker v Mum 2021#MUMvsKER #SyedMushtaqAliT20 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 13, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddeen is the 1st player to score a century for Kerala in Twenty20 cricket.

Previous highest for Kerala: 92* by Rohan Prem v Delhi in 2013.



Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is the 2nd fastest in #SMAT20 behind Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort in 2018. #SyedMushtaqAliT20 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 13, 2021