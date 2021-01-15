Australia vs India, Brisbane Test, Day 1 live: Siraj strikes in first over to send Warner back
All the live updates from Day 1 of the fourth Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
Aus 4/1 after 1 overs: WICKET! Edged and taken. Siraj with the new ball, Siraj with the wicket. Warner edged it and Rohit Sharma, at second slip, took a super catch diving to his right. What a start to the day for India! Inexperience? What’s that! Warner c Rohit b Siraj 1(4)
05.06 am: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan
05.03 am: Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar are into the XI. Ashwin missing out due to back spasms. Bumrah out due to a mild strain.
05.02 am: Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
05.01 am: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against India.
04.52 am: Washington Sundar stayed back in Australia to bowl in the nets. His job was to keep bowling in the rough. Now, he is making his Test debut.
04.46 am: T Natarajan is going to be the 300th Test cricketer for India. What a story!
04.42 am: And here we go. Looks like we have debuts for Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.
04.38 am: Only one expected change for Australia.
04.34 am: The big questions for fans are all about the Indian Playing XI. Who will play? Who will have recovered from their injuries? Will Ashwin play? Will Bumrah play?
04.26 am: A big day for Nathan Lyon.
Preview: Injury-hit India head to Australia’s Gabba fortress for the final Test with high hopes of retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy after securing an epic draw in Sydney to leave the series locked at 1-1.
The visitors only need to avoid defeat in Brisbane after their heroics in Sydney, when they batted out the final day against Australia’s much-vaunted bowling attack.
Australia have come under fire for captain Tim Paine’s sledging and accusations that Steve Smith deliberately scuffed up batsman Rishabh Pant’s guard during the tense fifth day. Allegations of racist abuse from the crowd also overshadowed the Test.
But Australia will be optimistic of snatching a series win at the Gabba, where they are unbeaten in more than three decades, especially as India have been hit by succession of injuries.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the latest ruled out on Wednesday after dislocating his left thumb in Sydney, while Indian media reported that fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could miss out with an abdominal strain.
The visitors were already without experienced quicks Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, and batsman KL Rahul, while captain Virat Kohli is on paternity leave.
If Bumrah cannot play, their already inexperienced attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj, who has only played two Tests, alongside Navdeep Saini who made his debut at Sydney plus one of the uncapped T. Natarajan or Shardul Thakur.
They also have doubts over the fitness of number six batsman Hanuma Vihari, who tore his hamstring during his 161-ball vigil for 23 runs that helped earn the unlikely draw on Monday.
Fellow Sydney hero Ravi Ashwin, who spent more than three hours at the crease with Vihari in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand to save the game, has a back issue.
Despite the horror injury-run, India’s former great Sunil Gavaskar believes they can win in Brisbane, where crowds will be capped at 50 percent to guard against possible coronavirus infections.
“I know that the Gabba in Brisbane is Australia’s fortress but India have the ability to take on the Australians,” he told Indian media this week.
“They (Australia) have not lost there since 1988 but there is always a first time. If Ajinkya Rahane and company do it, I won’t be surprised at all.”