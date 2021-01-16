Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rohit Sharma’s dismissal ahead of tea on day two of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Rohit’s classy innings was undone by a moment’s indiscretion as India reached 62/2 at tea after the visitors’ bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 at Gabba. The opener was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th Test, enticed him to come down the track. The half-chip-half-loft was safely pouched by Mitchell Starc in the deep.

“Why, why, why? That’s an unbelievable shot. That’s an irresponsible shot. There’s a fielder there at long on, there’s a fielder there at deep square leg. “You’ve just hit a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier. Why would you play that shot? You are a senior player, there’s no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket, gifted away. Totally unnecessary. “What a waste of a wicket. This is Test match cricket. You have to start, you have to convert it into a big hundred particularly when the opposition has 369.” — via 7 Cricket / ESPNcricinfo

India also lost Shubman Gill (7) who edged one off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Australia were earlier bowled out for 369.

Here are some reactions to the Rohit Sharma dismissal:

'Absolutely no excuse for this shot'



Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed at all with Rohit Sharma's dismissal https://t.co/EoN7e8w1i1 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1cvYS92PLO — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 16, 2021

Big moment in the game. Rohit had started looking ominous for Australia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2021

In reaction to Rohit's dismissal, SMG said Unnecessary thrice.



It was necessary. https://t.co/x5iQKiCKfE — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 16, 2021