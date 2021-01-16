Rohit Sharma left India in a tough position with his dismissal on day two of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

The 33-year-old looked in fine touch but ended up gifting his wicket to the Aussies after stepping out and lofting the ball with a nothing shot.

Brisbane Test, day two: Rohit Sharma falls before tea as India respond to Australia’s 369 all out

Rohit’s dismissal drew plenty of criticism on social media. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar ripped into him on 7Cricket: “Why, why, why? That’s an unbelievable shot. That’s an irresponsible shot.”

Rohit was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Nathan Lyon, in his 100th Test, enticed him to come down the track but the half-chip-half-loft was safely pouched by Mitchell Starc in the deep.

There were six boundaries from Rohit but he did not fiddle at deliveries in and around the off-stump channel even as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled a testing spell under overcast conditions.

But Rohit failed to convert his start by playing a forgettable shot.

Here are some reactions to his dismissal:

'Absolutely no excuse for this shot'



Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed at all with Rohit Sharma's dismissal https://t.co/EoN7e8w1i1 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1cvYS92PLO — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 16, 2021

The grouse Indian fans have against Rohit Sharma the Test player is the same as Indian parents have against their kids.



"Dimaag to tez hai lekin mehnat hi nahi karna chahta 😠" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma in Tests in Australia:



13 inns

4 scores under 10

9 scores between 26 & 63(no)

Ave: 33



Meanwhile, his five ODI hundreds in Aus (ave 53) are the equal-most by any visiting batsman #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma and Test cricket continue to be on a date that always seems destined for a perfect ending before he steps out of his crease unconvincingly to an off spinner at the worst time possible #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 16, 2021

Considering the experience missing in the team, that shot from an experienced Rohit Sharma was inexcusable. #AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 16, 2021

All context considered, that is a really, really, really, really bad choice from Rohit Sharma. #AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 16, 2021

Nobody dismisses Rohit Sharma more than Rohit Sharma.#AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 16, 2021

Big moment in the game. Rohit had started looking ominous for Australia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2021

That’s been the story of Rohit Sharma’s Australian tour so far: he has looked completely at home till he has got himself out. #INDvAUs — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 16, 2021

Sudden end to Rohit’s top class knock. Credit to Lyon for luring batsman into mistake with a delivery held back a shade. India have to start rebuilding process again. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma has now been out playing three attacking shots this series. The only batsman to get out more frequently while attacking is Cameron Green. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 16, 2021

Only Rohit Sharma can stop himself from making a big score and we saw in the last three innings in Australia. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2021

Rohit competing with Wade for worst dismissals this series. "Why, why, why," exclaims Sunny #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 16, 2021

Request to @SonySportsIndia. Pls stop showing replays of Rohit Sharma dismissal. I'm starting to have heartburns now. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) January 16, 2021