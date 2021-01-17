Fighting back through debutant Washington Sundar and a man making a second debut of sorts in Shardul Thakur, India scored 336 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 369 on day three of the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets earlier in the day and stared at a massive deficit.

Resuming at 62/2, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was edgy but watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in the slip cordon. Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of a delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb. It was not just a story of resilient defending, but once they got going, the duo played some flamboyant strokes too.

Thakur’s combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session. And after some entertainment from Mohammed Siraj, India finished on 336, to script another sensational chapter in this series of fightbacks.

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

Extremely impressed with the fighting attitude shown by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. They have symbolised what India has been in this series, consistently punching above their weight. It is so satisfying to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2021

In(dia)credible.



Washington and Thakur showing the top order how to make the most of a start. #AUSvsIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 17, 2021

The Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar partnership comes to an end on 123, the second biggest of the series 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gTwAwMwMu3 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2021

Brilliant innings by Washington Sundar. All class on debut. Huge things to come for this lad in team India. Exciting! 🇮🇳🇦🇺#AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 17, 2021

From net bowlers who arrived for practice to the highest scorers in the innings.

We have to stand up and appreciate one of the most resilient fightbacks! @Sundarwashi5 @imShard#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W3QlWd2HKC — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 17, 2021

No look slog sweep for six. Now I’ve seen everything. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 17, 2021

Or at least for Opening the batting and bowling for #CSK. Now that there’s no Watson 🥳✔️🤗🙌 Shardul Shardul.... https://t.co/Rqv9qqqs4X — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 17, 2021

Steel running through India’s veins! This is incredible from Shardul and Sundar! #AUSvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 17, 2021

It was a partnership to remember, no matter what happens from here on! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 17, 2021

A long way to go yet, but it would be quite something if the partnership that helped retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came between Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur#AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 17, 2021

I know we are living in an era of great TV shows. But this Ind-Aus series is taking things to a new level. Plot-wise. Character-wise. Mind-bending twists-wise. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) January 17, 2021

Gabba “Yabba”!! 🙏🙏🙏 what resilience that was from @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard . 👏👏👏👏🥰. Nothing can beat Test 🏏 and Sri Lanka continue to throw back some punches at Galle! @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 17, 2021

What a day of test cricket - me everyday for the past few weeks — Enthala (@enthahotness) January 17, 2021

Between 36 and 336, we all grew up. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 17, 2021

Maybe "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba" was actually a sincere invitation by a kind host — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 17, 2021

Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50’s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2021

Everything aside, watching proper 10 and 11 batsmen against genuine quicks is the real deal.



So much fun, so much cheekiness 😛🤩 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 17, 2021