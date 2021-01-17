Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur punched above their weight with splendid half-centuries to keep Australia at bay and India bullish after an engrossing third day’s play in the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane on Sunday.
India were tottering at 186/6 when Washington and Thakur got together in the middle. Most would have expected little from them considering the form of the Indian lower order in the series and otherwise.
But the two players, who had played just one Test between them before this one, stitched together a delightful 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington contributing 62 runs and Shardul 67 against a bowling attack many see as the best in the world.
In the process, they also broke a 30-year-old record for the highest 7th wicket partnership for India at the Gabba. In 1991, Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar had put on a 58-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Pacer Josh Hazlewood finished with a well-deserved 5/57 for Australia but the stars of the day were undoubtedly Washington and Thakur.
Here’s a look at some of the records that were established during the stand: