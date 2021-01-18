Australia vs India, Brisbane Test, Day 4 live: Siraj’s double strike reduces hosts to 123/4
Live updates from Day 4 of the enthralling Test at the Gabba between Australia and India.
Live updates
Aus 149/4 after 41 overs: And that is lunch. An exciting session play yet again. Australia started off the day very well. Then, India came back through Washington, Thakur and Siraj. Thunderstorms are expected later in the day but the sun is shining Brisbane at the moment and Australia lead by 182 runs.
In the session: 35 overs, 128 runs, 4 wickets, RR 3.66
Aus 137/4 after 39 overs: Natarajan into the attack. He struggled in his first spell today. But starts off with a maiden here. India lost a review in the over. Ball rapped Green on the pads and India took the review.
Aus 137/4 after 38 overs: Smith slashed at the first ball to send it for four over the slips. Saini operating around 128-128 clicks. Not quick but maintaining a decent line and length.
Aus 131/4 after 37 overs: One run from the Siraj over.
Aus 130/4 after 36 overs: Saini into the attack now. He was struggling to run while in the field after injuring his groin in the first innings. Admirable effort. Just another gritty footnote for India in this series.
Aus 130/4 after 35 overs: A maiden over.
Aus 130/4 after 34 overs: What those in the business of prediction, this Australia-India series must have been a tough one.
Aus 127/4 after 33 overs: Brief flurry of fours when Labuschagne was in the middle but things have settled down again. Australia lead by 160 runs.
Aus 123/4 after 31 overs: WICKET! Two wickets in the over for Siraj. Australia doing what they have done best in the series: collapsing. Wade caught down the legside. India are right back in this. Just when you think one side has control, the other side fights back. What a series! Wade c Pant b Siraj 0(3)
Aus 123/3 after 30.3 overs: WICKET! Siraj back into the attack and he strikes. Nice line and length. Seemed to bounce on the batsman too. Labuschagne had to play at that. Caught in the slips. He was looking dangerous. Big wicket for India. Labuschagne c Rohit b Siraj 25(22)
Aus 119/2 after 30 overs: Labuschagne (21 off 19) and Smith (7 off 5) are looking to counterattack. Both teams can’t afford to get too defensive. Eight runs from the over. Australia lead by 152 runs.
Aus 111/2 after 29 overs: Labuschagne with a wonderfully timed straight drive. Saini gave it chase but the ball just beat him to the boundary line. 11 runs from the Thakur over. Australia lead by 144 runs.
Aus 92/2 after 27 overs: Two batsmen, who are both averaging over 60 in Test cricket, are in the middle for Australia. Labuschagne and Smith are the big wickets.
Aus 91/2 after 25.5 overs: WICKET! Now Washington strikes. The Washington-Thakur partnership is doing it again! Warner walking back after being trapped LBW. The review didn’t help. Warner lbw b Washington Sundar 48(75)
Australia lead by 124 runs.
Aus 89/1 after 24.5 overs: WICKET! Thakur strikes with a bouncer. Surprised Harris who could only put his hands up in defense. Gloved it to the keeper. The breakthrough India needed. Time for a drinks break too. Marcus Harris c Pant b Thakur 38(82)
Aus 84/0 after 24 overs: Some quiet over. Just what the doctor ordered for India. Allows Rahane to organise his thoughts.
Aus 81/0 after 21 overs: Sundar continues to be steady. India need a wicket here and the some good quiet overs will help build the pressure.
Aus 81/0 after 21 overs: Good over but there was a four-ball too. Australia lead by 114 runs now. Warner 39 and Harris 37. This is a fine start for the hosts.
Aus 76/0 after 20 overs: One run from the Washington over. A crucial partnership for India again. They need to get the run-rate down. Australia scored far too quickly in the first six overs of the day.
Aus 75/0 after 19 overs: Thakur has made a good start. Is getting the ball to do something and seems to have found the right length.
Aus 72/0 after 18 overs: Seven runs from the Washington over. The runs continue to flow for the Aussies as the Sun starts to peek out. It had been overcast all morning.
Aus 65/0 after 15 overs: Probably a change of ends for Thakur. Just four runs in the last three over for Australia as India wrest back some control.
Washington Sundar into the attack now.
Aus 63/0 after 14 overs: Steady over by Siraj. One run from it.
Aus 62/0 after 14 overs: One run from the Thakur over. Steady start as India look for more control.
Australia’s scoring shots in the first six overs of today’s play: 4, 4, 4, 4, 2, 4 (nb), 4 (b), 4, 1. Thakur into the attack now. Natarajan gets a break.
Aus 61/0 after 13 overs: Rahane will want to keep an eye on the run-rate too. At the moment, Australia are scoring at 4.69 RPO which is far too quick. India’s bowlers pitching it up and Warner and Harris are hitting through the line. Australia lead by 94 runs.
Aus 53/0 after 12 overs: A bit loose from Natarajan. Two down the leg-side, one short and wide and a no-ball too. All punished. Australia lead by 86 runs.
Aus 39/0 after 11 overs: Another maiden over. That makes it two on the trot.
Aus 39/0 after 10 overs: A maiden over from Natarajan.
Aus 39/0 after 9 overs: Warner edges another one. This one flies just over Rohit Sharma in the slips. Just over. Siraj wasn’t too pleased with the effort though. India’s bowlers are finding the edges today morning. No luck yet.
Aus 33/0 after 8 overs: Natarajan from the other end. One genuine edge from Harris fell just short of the slips. Another drive down the ground. Runs have come for Australia in many ways.
Aus 25/0 after 7 overs: A few tentative pushes, a drive down the ground for four, a couple of deliveries that beat the bat. Day 4 has begun! The pitch looks okay but the cracks should come into play more today. Siraj kicked things off for India, Warner on strike.
We are all set for Day 4. Australia looking for quick runs that will allow them to declare quickly. But they will also have one eye on the weather with rain forecast on the last two days.
Day 3 review: A pair of unlikely third-day batting heroes Sunday gave India a fighting chance of securing the draw they need in the fourth Test against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, in just his second Test, put on 123 runs for the seventh wicket – a record for India at the Gabba – taking their team from a precarious 186 for seven to 309 before Thakur was bowled by Pat Cummins for an entertaining 67.
All-rounder Sundar, on debut, batted well with the tail until he guided a Mitchell Starc short ball to Cameron Green in the gully to fall for 62.
By the time Mohammad Siraj was bowled by Josh Hazlewood, giving him figures of 5-57, India had reached 336, only 33 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 369.
Australian openers Marcus Harris and David Warner survived six testing overs as Australia finished the third day on 21 without loss, a lead of 54 runs with all 10 second innings wickets intact.
Without Sundar and Thakur, India would have been in far greater trouble against an Australia side who must win the match to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the four-match series locked at 1-1.
The two smashed the previous seventh-wicket record for India at the Gabba of 58, set by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar in 1991.